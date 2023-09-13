911/MECA boards to meet

Two board meetings are scheduled for Oct. 18 in the Jefferson County Quorum Court Room. The 911 Administrative Board will meet at 9 a.m. and the Metropolitan Emergency Communications Association (MECA) Board meets at 9:15 a.m., according to a news release. Details: Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, (870) 541-5470.

Heritage, museum grants available

Communities interested in applying for the Arkansas Heritage or Small Museum grants are encouraged to apply soon. Heritage grant applications are due Oct. 12, while applications for the museum awards are due Oct. 19, according to a news release.

The Arkansas Heritage Grants Program aims to help community-based and non-profit groups create programs that promote awareness and enjoyment of Arkansas' heritage, and to make heritage-related programs possible where they would not otherwise occur. For details or to apply, visit https://www.arkansasheritage.com/available-grants/division-of-arkansas-heritage-grants.