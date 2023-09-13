Dallas defense gives Dak some quiet

For planning purposes, you can reach Las Vegas by car in about 17 1/2 hours. If it's just men in the car, you can probably make it in 16 hours.

A flight to Vegas, which departs on Fri., Feb. 9, runs $205. It's $95 if you leave Saturday.

Hotels in Vegas are a bit pricey the second week of February. We're looking at $500 a night.

That's the weekend of the Super Bowl.

And the price of a ticket to the Super Bowl LVIII is going to run you about $9,000. Not sure if that price includes tax and convenience charges.

Just start planning, and saving, now. The Dallas Cowboys are going to the Super Bowl.

What other conclusion can anyone draw after their season-opening 40-to-nothin' win on Sunday night?

The only other logical conclusion is the opponent, the New York Giants, are awful, overrated, and terrible.

This was the biggest blowout to start an NFL regular season since the Cleveland Browns returned from the dead and lost 43-0 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1999.

Week 1 of the NFL's regular-season is what Week 1 of the preseason used to look like: An unpredictable mess.

With nearly all NFL teams preferring not to play any of their starters during the preseason, Week 1 of the regular season is the first time a team is a full go since the previous January.

If your favorite football team wins one of these, just take it and throw it in the bank.

The Cowboys -- with their "new offensive coordinator," new wide receiver, new cornerback and new starting running back -- all whipped the Giants everywhere.

Even the new kicker, former Plano High School soccer star Brandon Aubrey, made some extra points. Not all of 'em, of course. Can't get everything in this life.

The only real issue from this Picasso was the play of the tight ends, who did nothing other than make you wish Jason Witten would come out of retirement again.

The Cowboys played so well defensively, and offensively, that none of the national sports talk TV shows will be able to lead their programming with play of their starting quarterback.

The Cowboys defense bought Dak Prescott the rare week of quiet.

Before the game started, NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark interviewed the Cowboys quarterback on the sideline. Dak played along, but when one of the questions began with, "Dak, you led the league in interceptions last year," he justifiably looked a little checked out.

After the Cowboys scored the game's first two touchdowns, both in the first quarter, via a blocked field goal returned for a score and a pick six, it changed what either team planned to do.

In a driving rain, Dak completed 13 of 24 passes for 143 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He was victimized by a few drops, from those tight ends, but this was a bus driver performance in a game brought to you by Greyhound.

This game was such a beat down, Dak was on the bench early in the fourth quarter in favor of Cooper Rush.

All Dak did on Sunday night was to continue his ownership of the New York Giants.

This doesn't seem possible, but Dak now has won 11 straight games against the Giants. That ties Roger Staubach for the most consecutive victories against the Giants by any quarterback.

Any quarterback. Ever. Troy. Manning. Brady. Elway. Montana. Babe Laufenberg.

Between the size of the score, and the conditions, it was hard to gauge if Coach Mike McCarthy taking over as the primary play caller did much of anything.

Micah Parsons and the defense won this game as much as the Giants being terrible did.

The Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones slipped into the playoffs last season with a 9-7-1 record, but that doesn't mean they're much of a threat.

The Giants won their wild card game before the Philadelphia Eagles sent them to bottom of the Hudson River with a 38-7 loss in the divisional round.

That's the team that showed up against the Cowboys.

The Giants were awful, but the Cowboys had a lot to do with that.

Everything the Cowboys said they were going to do, at least for one week, they did.

The best part of this team is supposed to be their defense, and it was against the Giants. That defense came up with seven sacks, and intercepted two passes.

That defense was so good it will make this entire week quiet for Dak Prescott.

Dak, enjoy the silence.