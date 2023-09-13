Economics 101

An interesting fact for you to cogitate on: Did you know that in 2022, the last full year of accounting, 86% of all newly commissioned renewable capacity had lower costs than fossil fuel-fired electricity? So, what are we doing to help Pine Bluff's industries to be the most cost competitive (i.e. jobs)? It would appear the city's only interest is to see who can build the biggest playground, as well as to see what can be done to enable citizens to be more reliant upon the government in the future.

Someone, some time has to pay for these fixed costs. A bit confusing to say the least. Oh, needing revenue? One possible source is to erect toll booths on East Harding and charge for entering the "Field of Dreams" -- with a soon-to-be-mothballed Go-Kart track, numerous empty strip malls, as well as acreage once home to a large mall. It's just money, right? As our city, as well as county leaders, seem to wander aimlessly, do you wonder how much transparency will be shown in the city's negotiations for a replacement grocery store? Do you think if our leaders had paid attention to distress signals and calls for help, the bailout money for the previous tenant would have been less than what is being negotiated with the newcomers? Question: Will all business owners in Pine Bluff get fresh support such as free advertising?

Arkansas state leadership has worked hard to attract new businesses. One of the tools in their toolbox to help be more competitive has been lower state income tax. HELLO! Has this economic strategy not registered with the free spenders/conspiring tax Go Forward Pine Bluff folks? The big comeback from the slush fund party crowd is always, what is a better plan? A quick response is ....how many people does it take to change a light bulb? Is it 1 to hold the bulb and 4 to turn the chair? How many agencies does Pine Bluff need to accomplish the same objective? I believe the objective is economic growth through capitalism. How many people is it going to take to change our growth/light bulb?

