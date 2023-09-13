Five people arrested in Northwest Arkansas on various charges

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

James Johnson, 40, of 1009 Modock Ave. in Hartshorne, Okla., was arrested Tuesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Johnson was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Centerton

Matthew McMullen, 40, of 636 Bliss Circle in Centerton, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. McMullen was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Robert Treadwell, 32, of Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Treadwell was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center 0n $15,000 bond.

Julio Matias-Gomez, 38, of 2663 E. Huntsville Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and aggravated assault. Matias-Gomez was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center 0n $75,000 bond.

Rogers

Bertha Kastner, 31, of 2428 S. 15th Place, No. 2418 in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Kastner was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.