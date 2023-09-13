Heavy rain swamps New England

LEOMINSTER, Mass. -- Heavy rainfall -- nearly 10 inches in 6 hours -- flooded parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with two communities declaring a state of emergency as water poured into homes and forced boat rescues of residents. Concern about a dam listed in poor condition led to more evacuations.

Weather officials described the rainfall as a "200-year event."

More rain was in the forecast for today. Winds and flooding from Hurricane Lee were expected to affect Rhode Island, eastern Massachusetts, southeastern New Hampshire and central and coastal Maine during the weekend, forecasters said.

Up to 300 people were evacuated by Tuesday morning in Leominster, about 40 miles northwest of Boston, Mayor Dean Mazzarella said. That included residents of a high-rise apartment building and a nursing home. All schools were closed and two shelters were opened.

Mazzarella said the city has not seen such widespread damage since a hurricane in 1936. He said most buildings downtown flooded and some collapsed. Rail service into Boston also was disrupted.

"The storm stopped over us last night. It didn't move for close to five hours. It had dumped 11 inches of rain," Mazzarella said at a news conference Tuesday morning. Mazzarella said Leominster has 12 hills, "and obviously, from those hills comes the water."

On Monday night, in a recording posted online, Mazzarella had urged people to "Find a high spot somewhere." He said if there were any injuries they were minor.

Leominster's director of emergency management Athur Elbthal said two dams out of 24 in the city sustained damage, but held. He said the city is working to reinforce them.

Matthew Belk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boston said a trained spotter near Leominster recorded 9.5 inches of rain. Belk described the rain as a "200-year event" meaning the chances of it happening in any given year is one in 200. The record for rainfall in a single day in Massachusetts was set Aug. 18, 1955, when Tropical Storm Diane dropped just over 18 inches in Westfield, Belk said.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said she's keeping a close eye on forecasts of heavy rains today and how Hurricane Lee may affect the state as she toured damage in North Attleborough, about 55 miles south of Leominster.

"It was really scary, the amount of water that fell in just a short amount of time and the incredible devastation that it caused," Healey said, adding she has reached out to the Biden administration, the congressional delegation and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for assistance.

Early Tuesday, the city said people living in areas near a brook and the North Nashua River in Leominster should "immediately evacuate" as a precaution, "due to a potential issue at the Barrett Park Pond Dam."

"This particular dam is one that we're actually about to replace," Mazzarella said.

The dam is a 15-foot-tall earthen structure listed in poor condition and posing a significant hazard, meaning its failure could result in economic damages, but would not be expected to cause loss of life, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' National Inventory of Dams. The database shows it was last inspected in November 2017, though it's supposed to be inspected every five years.

Information for this article was contributed by Holly Ramer, Steve LeBlanc, Rodrique Ngowi, David Sharp, Lisa Rathke and David Lieb of The Associated Press.