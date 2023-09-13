DEAR HELOISE: Please reprint your Red Velvet Cake recipe. I want to make one for a Christmas celebration this year.

-- Lonnie W.,

Colby, Kansas

DEAR LONNIE: This has always been one of my favorites.

Red Velvet Cake

4 bottles (half an ounce each) red food coloring

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

½ cup vegetable shortening, butter or margarine

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 ½ cups sifted cake flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 teaspoon baking soda

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix food coloring with cocoa powder and set aside. Beat shortening with sugar; add eggs one at a time, mixing after each addition. Add food coloring mixture and vanilla.

Alternately add flour, salt and buttermilk, beating well. Stir in vinegar and baking soda. Bake for 30 minutes, or until done. Makes one large loaf cake or one three-layer cake.

Icing for Red Velvet Cake

½ cup butter

½ cup shortening

1 ½ cups sugar

3 tablespoons flour

2/ 3 cup milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Cream together butter, shortening and sugar (until it is not grainy). Add flour, one spoonful at a time, beating well after each addition. Add milk and beat; then add vanilla, salt and lemon juice. Turn mixer on high and beat 12 minutes, or until smooth and creamy.

DEAR HELOISE: My family complained that they were tired of maple syrup as a pancake topping and asked me to see if I could find something a little different. I bought some applesauce, the chunky style, and some blackberry jam with chunky fruit. We used it to top our pancakes instead of syrup.They loved it! Sometimes a small change of pace can pick up everyone's appetite.

-- Lorraine H.,

Sparta, N.J.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com