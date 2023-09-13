Glynn Simmons, a 70-year-old convicted killer, will not be tried again for the 1974 murder during a liquor store robbery in Edmond, Okla., because "the district attorney determined the state will not be able to meet its burden at trial and prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Simmons was responsible," Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna said in a statement.

Maria Ressa, a Nobel Prize-winning journalist out on bail in connection with a charge of cyber libel, was cleared of tax fraud as a regional trial court ruled that the founder of news site Rappler did not violate the Philippines' tax code.

Susanna Gibson, a Democrat running for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates in a district outside Richmond, said the exposure of live videos of her carrying out sexual acts online "won't intimidate me and it won't silence me."

Stephane Jullien, counsellor for French citizens abroad -- a non-diplomatic, elected post -- was arrested in Niger, France's Foreign Ministry wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, calling for his "immediate release."

Brian Kemp, Republican governor of Georgia, signed an executive order suspending state taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel, declaring a legal emergency over higher prices and noting in a statement that "hardworking Georgians deserve real relief."

Sabine Grebner, director of the Hellbrunn Zoo in Salzburg, Austria, said staffers are "deeply upset and shocked" that Jeti, a 30-year-old female rhino, attacked a married pair of zookeepers -- killing the bride and seriously injuring the groom.

Deb Dauphinais and Steve Dauphinais, of Glastonbury, Conn., were diving on the sand flats off Jamestown, R.I., when a a baby shark stuck inside a work glove "looked at both of us, didn't look at all injured, got its equilibrium back and then swam off back to where it is supposed to be," Deb said.

Robin Shaffer, a spokesman for Protect Our Coast NJ, a residents' group opposed to offshore wind projects in New Jersey, said while six protesters were arrested in Ocean City, the group is "going to continue to fight in court and in the streets."

Kelly Broniec, chief judge of the Eastern District of the Missouri Court of Appeals in St. Louis, was named to the Missouri Supreme Court, Gov. Mike Parson announced.