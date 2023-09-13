Jefferson County cancels burn ban

The burn ban has been lifted by the office of County Judge Gerald Robinson. The ban was issued Aug. 25.

The Jefferson County sheriff's office was notified of the lift by the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management.

"Citizens are urged to continue to be extremely cautious when burning," according to a news release. "Please practice all safety measures such as: attend to fires at all times, don't burn in high winds, and always keep a water source such as a hose close by to control fires. As always, Pine Bluff citizens are required to obtain burn permits before burning by calling the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services at (870) 730-2048."

A burn ban may be reinstated in the future if dry conditions continue to persist. Keep informed by contacting the Office of Emergency Management at (870) 541-5470 before burning, the news release said.