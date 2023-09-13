PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lady Tigers use fifth-set run to claim match





BENTONVILLE -- The Bentonville Lady Tigers put together a big fifth-set run to claim a hard-fought 3-2 (25-23, 28-26, 24-26, 25-27, 15-9) win over Springdale Har-Ber in 6A-West Conference volleyball action Tuesday night at Tiger Arena.

Bentonville (8-3, 4-2 6A-West) trailed 7-4 in the fifth set, but scored seven straight points to take a 12-7 lead. Har-Ber fought back to within 12-9, but the Lady Tigers closed out the match.

Har-Ber Coach Cassie Loyd said unforced errors was the difference for her team.

"From our side of the net, we took way too long to turn it on and we made way too many unforced errors especially in that fifth set," Loyd said. "That's something we talked about when we stepped into it is minimizing unforced errors. You can't win a fifth set, 15 points, with a ton of unforced errors.

"That's something Bentonville did really well and something we didn't do very well at all. ... Bentonville stayed loose and were the aggressors of the night."

Korlynn Hall and Reese Erickson led Har-Ber (8-4, 2-2) with 12 kills each. Erickson also had 11 digs. Ridglee Thompson dished out 34 assists and Kinley Cobb added 15 digs.

Audrey Adair finished with a match-high 50 assists for Bentonville. Tori Otter finished with a match-high 24 kills to go with 17 from Madelynn Williams. Ella Aprea had a match-high 23 digs and Ady Bollinger added 18 and Madi Hooper 17.

Bentonville Coach Allison Venable said she told her team they should have won the match in just three sets.

"That's not to say anything about Har-Ber but we were in that situation and we had three of our own errors on game point," Venable said. "And let them come back and win by two."

Fort Smith Southside 3, Rogers Heritage 0

Gabriella DuPree hammered 14 kills, while Lydia Pitts contributed 9 kills, 8 blocks and 12 assists to help the Lady Mavericks to a 25-17, 25-14, 25-19 win over Heritage.

Bentonville West 3, Springdale 0

Avery Ridge finished with eight kills, while Autum Jordan added five kills to lead the Lady Wolverines to a 25-9, 25-5, 25-18 win over Springdale.

Nandhini Praveen dished out 17 assists and also added five digs for West.

Shiloh Christian 3, Clarksville 0

The Lady Saints improved to 12-4 overall and 4-0 in the 4A-Northwest in a 25-9, 25-10, 25-8 win over Clarksville on Tuesday night.

Chloe Blessing led Shiloh Christian with 11 kills, eight dig and three aces. Laila Creighton dished out 24 assists, while Audrey Penders added six kills and Bella Bonanno chipped in seven digs.

Shiloh Christian continues league play Thursday when it hosts Pea Ridge.

Greenwood 3, Harrison 1

Myia McCoy finished with 18 kills and 15 digs to lead the Lady Bulldogs to a 3-1 (29-27, 19-25, 25-14, 27-25) win over Harrison on Tuesday night.

Fayetteville 3, Rogers 0

Regan Harp hammered 15 kills to lead the Lady Purple Bulldogs to a 25-19, 25-22, 25-14 win over Rogers on Tuesday night.

Ella Bryan chipped in six kills for Fayetteville and Quincy Schaffer dished out 21 assists.

Siloam Springs 3, Greenbrier 0

Siloam Springs improved to 7-2 overall and 2-1 in 5A-West Conference play with a 25-17, 26-24, 25-17 sweep of Greenbrier inside Panther Activity Center.

Lillian Wilkie led a balanced scoring attack with eight kills, while Jetta Broquard had seven, Story Castagna six and Mesa Broquard and Haley Thomas each with five kills.

Thomas had 20 assists, 10 digs and three aces, while Trinity Collette led defensively with 12 digs. Cenzi Johnson had 10 digs, while Jetta Broquard added nine digs.

Madison Crum led Greenbrier (2-11, 1-2) with 16 kills.



