Lawyer: Followed Paxton’s direction Activists rally for Peltier clemency

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton coordinated through encrypted communications with a lawyer he hired to investigate law enforcement officials probing one of the Republican's wealthy donors, the lawyer testified at Paxton's impeachment trial Tuesday.

Brandon Cammack told the jury of state senators who could decide Paxton's political fate within days that he consulted with the attorney general about how to proceed. Cammack also said he kept Paxton apprised as he obtained a series of grand jury subpoenas with guidance from the developer's lawyer.

"I did everything at his supervision," Cammack said of Paxton.

Paxton has pleaded innocent in the impeachment. He is not required to be present for testimony and was absent Tuesday, as he has been for most of the trial.

Paxton's hiring of Cammack in 2020 prompted eight of his top deputies to report the attorney general to law enforcement for allegedly committing crimes to help developer Nate Paul. Their allegations prompted an ongoing FBI investigation of Paxton.

That year, Paul alleged wrongdoing by state and federal authorities after the FBI searched his home. Several of Paxton's former deputies have testified that they found Paul's claims "ludicrous" and not worthy of investigation.

Paul was indicted in June on charges of making false statements to banks. He pleaded innocent.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers prosecuting Paxton's impeachment have alleged that in return for Paxton's help, Paul paid for renovations to his Austin home and employed a woman with whom the attorney general was having an extramarital affair.

Cammack testified that Paxton used the encrypted service Proton Mail to email about the investigation and that the attorney general told him to communicate over encrypted messaging service Signal.

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Dan Cogdell, Cammack said Paxton also told him he wanted to see the original version of a search warrant for Paul's home that the developer alleged had been altered. Cammack recalled the attorney general saying, "I just want to know the truth."

After getting the cease-and-desist letter, Cammack said U.S. marshals showed up at his office. He said he called Paxton and the attorney general told him not to talk without a lawyer.



