One person was killed Wednesday night in a shooting off Kanis Road, according to a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, from Little Rock police.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired around 6:11 p.m. at 10800 Kanis Road, the address for a MainStay Suites Extended Stay hotel, located a male who had been shot, the post says.

The victim died of his wounds at an area hospital, the post says. The post did not include any further details in the investigation.