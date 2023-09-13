Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Features Sports Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Master Gardeners announce fall class

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:12 a.m.
Participants attend a basic training class presented by the Jefferson County Master Gardeners. (Special to The Commercial)

Registration is open for the 2023 Jefferson County Master Gardener Training Program. The 40- hour Basic Master Gardener Training course will be held in person at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Center, 500 Idaho St., and the presentations will be made via Zoom, according to a news release.

Fall classes will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, 25, Nov. 1, 8, and 15 (five Wednesdays) at the Extension Service. The cost for these classes is $100 per person.

Online, self-paced training runs from Oct. 2 through Dec. 8 and the cost for these classes is $150 per person.

The deadline for registration is Sept. 18. Interested participants should contact the Cooperative Extension Office at (870) 534-1033.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Arkansas is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution, according to the release.

Print Headline: Master Gardeners announce fall class

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT