Master Gardeners announce fall class

Registration is open for the 2023 Jefferson County Master Gardener Training Program. The 40- hour Basic Master Gardener Training course will be held in person at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Center, 500 Idaho St., and the presentations will be made via Zoom, according to a news release.

Fall classes will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, 25, Nov. 1, 8, and 15 (five Wednesdays) at the Extension Service. The cost for these classes is $100 per person.

Online, self-paced training runs from Oct. 2 through Dec. 8 and the cost for these classes is $150 per person.

The deadline for registration is Sept. 18. Interested participants should contact the Cooperative Extension Office at (870) 534-1033.

