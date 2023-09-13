Minivan hits bus; Marianna woman killed

One person was killed and another hurt in a crash on U.S. 79 near Marianna on Monday afternoon, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Mary Mitchell, 85, of Marianna was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country west on U.S. 79 east of Lee County Road 415 around 3:39 p.m. when she struck the rear of a 2020 Bluebird International bus that was stopped on the highway with its lights on, according to the report.

The driver of the bus, 62-year-old David Humphrey of Marianna, was taken to a Forrest City hospital for treatment.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.