Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio now holds the record for the longest U.S. spaceflight. Rubio surpassed the U.S. space endurance record of 355 days Monday at the International Space Station. He arrived at the outpost last September with two Russians for a routine six months. But their stay was doubled after their Soyuz capsule developed a coolant leak while parked at the space station. The trio will return to Earth on Sept. 27 in a replacement capsule that was sent up empty for the ride home. By then, Rubio will have spent 371 days in space, more than two weeks longer than Mark Vande Hei -- the previous U.S. record holder for a single spaceflight. Russia holds the world record of 437 days, set in the mid-1990s. "Your dedication is truly out of this world, Frank!" NASA chief Bill Nelson said via X, formerly known as Twitter. A replacement crew of two Russians and an American is set Friday to launch to the station from Kazakhstan.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and first lady Jill Biden appeared together Tuesday to announce the recipients of the Praemium Imperiale, an annual global arts prize for lifetime achievement by the Japan Art Association. Clinton returned Tuesday for her first public appearance in the White House since the Obama years to indulge her love for the arts. In her White House years, she was a wife, a mother and the nation's hostess, but also a wronged spouse, the head of a national health care task force and on the cover of Vogue. In later years, she stepped over the White House threshold as a visiting senator and Cabinet member Clinton and President Bill Clinton first celebrated the Praemium Imperiale prizes at the White House in 1994. She is the U.S international adviser for the awards. Melanne Verveer, who was Hillary Clinton's chief of staff at the White House, said Clinton's love for the arts is a lesser-known piece of her biography as a globe-trotting policy wonk and diplomat. The White House was "a place of enormous artistic welcoming" under Hillary Clinton, Verveer said, adding that she was keenly interested in the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, federal agencies whose funding conservatives wanted to cut. "It was just a huge engagement on the arts, so I'm not surprised in some ways that the Praemium Imperiale is going to take place at the White House with her being there," Verveer said.