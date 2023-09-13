McDonald's to stop

self-service drinks

NEW YORK -- Say goodbye to refilling that Coke. McDonald's is getting rid of self-served soda.

The Chicago-based fast food chain plans to eliminate self-service soda machines at its U.S. restaurants by 2032, McDonald's confirmed this week. It's unclear if locations outside the U.S. will follow suit.

In an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday, McDonald's USA said the goal of the change is to create consistency for customers and crew members across the chain's offerings -- from in-person dining to online delivery and drive-thru options.

The company did not specify if any additional factors -- such as finances or sanitation -- affected the decision to part ways with its self-serve machines. For years, McDonald's customers have used the machines to fill and refill their beverages without additional trips to a cashier.

Behind-the-counter soda machines already exist at some other fast food chains -- and a handful of McDonald's locations across the country have also begun the transition. According to The State Journal-Register, which first reported on the company's plans last week, several locations in Illinois, for example, are starting to phase out self-service soda.

-- The Associated Press

Georgia pauses state

gas, diesel tax again

ATLANTA -- Georgia's governor is again suspending state taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel, declaring a legal emergency over higher prices.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the executive order Tuesday morning. The suspension of the taxes, at 31.2 cents per gallon of gasoline and 35 cents per gallon of diesel fuel, begins today and lasts through Oct. 12.

Georgia's government gave up an estimated $1.7 billion in revenue during an earlier suspension over 10 months from March 2022 to January 2023, about $170 million a month.

Georgia can easily afford to forgo the cash, which is used mostly for roadbuilding. Not only is its rainy day account full, but it has roughly $10 billion in additional surplus cash in state accounts. The state is also likely to run another multibillion dollar surplus in the budget year that began July 1, unless revenues fall sharply.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index ends

at 838.77, up 7.80

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 838.77, up 7.80.

"Technology stocks pushed the Nasdaq 1% lower while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished flat as investors gear up for today's inflation report that may show a slight uptick as crude oil prices" continue to rise, said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.