FOOTBALL

Seahawks sign Peters

The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters (Arkansas Razorbacks) on Tuesday with the team having concerns about the health of both of their starting tackles. The signing was announced by Peters' representatives and was later announced by the team as an addition to the practice squad. Peters is protection for Seattle in case injuries suffered by left tackle Charles Cross and right tackle Abraham Lucas end up being long term. Cross has a sprained toe and Lucas is dealing with soreness in his knee both suffered in Seattle's season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Peters, 41, is a two-time first-team All-Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, but most of his accolades came nearly a decade ago with Philadelphia. Peters appeared in 10 games and made one start last season for Dallas and the prior season started 15 games for Chicago. He was an all-SEC selection as a tight end as a junior at Arkansas in 2003, his final season with the Razorbacks.

Bengals release Collins

The Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday released veteran offensive tackle La'el Collins. He was signed before the 2022 season and held down the right tackle spot until he tore his ACL In December. Still rehabbing from the injury, he started this season on the physically unable to perform list. The Bengals signed Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to play left tackle and shifted Jonah Williams to the right side. Collins, 30, spent six seasons with Dallas before signing a three-year contract with the Bengals, starting 15 games last season.

Former WR dies

Former NFL receiver Mike Williams, who was injured in a construction accident two weeks ago and later put on a ventilator, died Tuesday, his agent said. He was 36. Williams, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills from 2010-14, died at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, agent Hadley Engelhard said. Williams was injured at a construction site in Hillsborough County, near Tampa, and removed from life support on Thursday, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The newspaper quoted the mother of Williams' 8-year-old daughter as saying he was partially paralyzed in the accident. Williams was a fourth-round draft pick of the Bucs in 2010 following a standout college career at Syracuse. He had 65 receptions for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie and started 52 of the 54 games he appeared in over four seasons with Tampa Bay. He was last on an NFL roster during a portion of the 2016 offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs. He ended his career with 223 receptions for 3,089 yards and 26 TDs in 63 games.

BASKETBALL

Porter in court

The alleged attack of Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. on his girlfriend in a New York City hotel room left the woman with a fractured neck vertebra and a deep cut above her right eye, prosecutors revealed at his arraignment Tuesday. Porter, 23, pleaded not guilty to felony assault and strangulation charges in connection with the incident. Prosecutors said he didn't stop until his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, ran out into the hallway covered in blood. The NBA star, who had been in police custody since his arrest around 6:45 a.m. Monday, was released after posting bail, which was set at $75,000 cash or $100,000 bond. He was also ordered to stay away from Gondrezick. Porter is due back in court in Manhattan on Oct. 16. The Rockets are scheduled to play a preseason game that day in San Antonio, with their regular season tipping off about two weeks later.

TENNIS

Halep gets 4-year suspension

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has been suspended from professional tennis for four years for doping violations, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Tuesday. The 31-year-old Romanian "committed intentional anti-doping rule violations " by failing a drug test during the 2022 U.S. Open and for irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport, the ITIA said. Halep, who plans to appeal the ruling, had been provisionally suspended since October 2022. The four-year ban will run to Oct. 6, 2026. Halep reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings in 2017. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, a year after winning the French Open. Halep, who had blamed contaminated nutritional supplements, plans to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Davis Cup Finals open

Ugo Humbert beat Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 6-4 to help France get off to a winning start against Switzerland in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals. Humbert's victory gave France an unassailable lead after Adrian Mannarino defeated Dominic Stricker 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in Group B play. The doubles pairing of Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin sealed the 3-0 French victory by beating Marc-Andrea Huesler and Wawrinka 6-2, 6-2. In other group matches, Chile defeated Sweden 3-0 and the Netherlands won 2-1 over Finland.