100 years ago

Sept. 13, 1923

OZARK -- A disturbance was caused at the Gar Creek Methodist Church five miles north of Ozark at the close of a revival Sunday night when a delegation of Klansmen entered to make a contribution. Someone outside threw a stone through the window, smashing the class and striking a woman on the leg, and someoen in the congregation shouted: "Put out the Ku Klux Klan." The Klansmen made their donation and disappeared.

50 years ago

Sept. 13, 1973

FORDYCE -- Mayor William Lyon of Fordyce said Wednesday that one of the reasons for the defeat Tuesday of a proposal to buy the Fordyce Water Company was Watergate. Complete but unofficial returns in the special election showed 981 against the purchase and 278 for. Lyon said there were several reasons the issue failed, and "one is, I think maybe Watergate got into it a little bit. The fact the people are just a little bit tired of government entering in a business and and that's any government." Water company officials had resisted the city's offers, saying they were too low.

25 years ago

Sept. 13, 1998

Civil War enthusiasts observed the 135th anniversary of the Battle of Little Rock on Saturday at MacArthur Park. The group at the park's Arsenal Building heard lectures, saw a slide show and relic show and heard 19th century music by the Woolyboggles on the Arsenal Building's back porch. Union forces defeated the Confederate Army in 1863 at the site of the Battle of the Bayou Fourche, along Fourche Creek east of Little Rock. The battles that sprang up around Pulaski County are known as the Battle of Little Rock or the Little Rock Campaign. The 40-day campaign led to the Union occupation of Little Rock -- then populated by 4,800 people, including 1,000 slaves -- on Sept. 10, 1863.

10 years ago

Sept. 13, 2013

Simmons First National Corp.'s $53.6 million cash bid to buy Metropolitan National Bank was approved Thursday by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in Little Rock. The transaction is expected to close in early December and is subject to regulatory approval. "Simmons First has had a long, positive history with the Rogers family and Metropolitan National Bank," George A. Makris Jr., Simmons First chief executive officer-elect, said in a prepared statement. "We believe the acquisition fits nicely into our footprint and will enable us to better meet our combined customers' needs in Central and Northwest Arkansas." Simmons prevailed after about 19 rounds of bidding in a private auction Monday to acquire Metropolitan from Rogers Bancshares. The Pine Bluff bank was bidding against Arvest Bank of Fayetteville and Ford Financial II, a Dallas-based private equity firm. The auction, held at the Wyndham Riverfront-Little Rock hotel in North Little Rock, was part of Rogers Bancshares' Chapter 11 bankruptcy case. Rogers Bancshares is the holding company that owns Metropolitan.