Quorum Court gets down to business

After eight months of fruitless Quorum Court meetings, many of which ended in abrupt adjournments and allegations of illegal meetings, the Jefferson County Quorum Court made progress Monday night completing a full agenda and passing all but one item.

The session didn't start off as well as it ended as Justice of the Peace Lloyd Franklin Jr. noted that two agendas were yet again competing -- the one that the JPs submitted through the county clerk's office and the other agenda coming from County Judge Gerald Robinson's office.

Moving forward with the agenda from Robinson's office, the JPs took up two appropriations. The first one included an appropriation of $454,839 to restore the county general-building line item account.

According to Robinson, because the JPs have failed to approve appropriations to pay bills, he was forced to issue court orders and use cash from another line item to get bills paid including one from Reynolds Construction Co., the contractor for the courthouse renovations that were completed earlier this year. The other was to pay Simmons Bank on a note for three county buildings.

Franklin argued that because those bills had been paid, appropriating the requested amount would give the judge extra money. Robinson had the Jefferson County clerk's office explain what an appropriation was and had the county treasurer explain the urgency of having those appropriations made.

"A check will be written from that line that will be deposited back into the money market account to cover those monies that were used from that court order," said County Treasurer Vonysha Goodwin.

"That money has to go back into that money market account," said Robinson.

Robinson later explained that appropriations give him permission to spend the money but in this case, he had to spend the money first and ask for permission later.

"Court orders have been made so we can conduct business and pay bills," said Robinson, who said many of their line items are still in the red. "The appropriations have to match the money that is spent."

Robinson said the county clerk has also been denying claims due to not having appropriations.

"The county clerk's office works with appropriations and the county treasurer works with cash on hand," said Robinson. "We always check with the treasurer to make sure we have the cash on hand before we ask for the appropriation, but when we get any bills in and the county clerk sees a negative balance, the county clerk will deny the bill and send it back saying we don't have enough appropriations."

To avoid a lawsuit, Robinson issued a court order to take care of some invoices and said the money that was taken out of a money market account to pay Simmons Bank would be restored.

The meeting progressed as many JPs began to ask questions to gain clarity and understanding.

Justice of the Peace Margarette Williams said she understood that all Robinson was trying to do was make the accounts whole.

For some JPs, however, because the appropriation ordinance they were voting on did not specify how the money would be restored back into the money market account, they refused to take Robinson at his word.

Justice of the Peace Melanie Dumas asked if each bill owed could be a separate appropriation instead of lumping them all into one appropriation. Robinson said all the vendors are paid from the same line item. To compromise, Robinson said he would send all the justices a copy of each check to match the invoice so they can see the money is being spent on the bills as requested.

The ordinance was approved by a vote of 12-1 with JP Alfred Carroll Sr. voting no.

The other ordinance submitted by Robinson to appropriate $230,582 to the county general-county judge, buildings failed, however, due to a lack of a two-thirds vote.

With seven yeas, two nays -- three JPs abstained and one walked out before the vote -- the failed appropriation leaves several line items in the negative.

JPs Reginald Adams and Franklin voted no. Dumas, Cedric Jackson and Reginald Johnson abstained. and Carroll walked out.

Robinson said after the meeting he doesn't think the justices understand the dire need for these accounts to come out of the negative and that they actually voted against appropriations that were for their benefit as well.

"Other professional services cover their attorney fees for the lawsuit where the sheriff was suing myself and the Quorum Court members," said Robinson, who said the account is in the negative with thousands still owed to the attorney. "They voted against an appropriation that was going to pay the lawsuit."

Other negative line items include a management consultant account, which covers county building inspections by contractors; fuel, oil and lube for the county fleet vehicles; the Economic Development District for services rendered; and a maintenance and service contract.

According to Robinson, that account is approximately $37,500 in the hole.

The fire extended coverage, used to pay for the alarm systems for all county buildings, is also in the negative, according to Robinson.

Robinson said he has told the justices on many occasions to stop by his office for any questions or if they need an explanation of what the appropriations are needed for, but to no avail.

"We need appropriations to put the lines in the positive and to have enough money for the end of the year," said Robinson, who said his budget was based on estimates and not actuals.

Robinson said if he cannot get the bills paid he will instruct the vendors to contact the JPs and send them the past-due bills.

"This is taxpayer's money to pay these bills for these services," said Robinson. "We must be able to pay our bills. It is the Quorum Court's responsibility to appropriate the money."

Also approved by the Quorum Court was an appropriation ordinance to add four slots to the county road department to match skilled operators with previously purchased road equipment and mowers.