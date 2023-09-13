Revived Panthers face Rockets

Football conference play hasn't fully begun in the state with most schools idle or wrapping up their nonconference slates this week.

But that isn't stopping Class 6A from providing the first significant conference clash of the season.

Class 6A's No. 3 team, Benton (1-1), is hosting Little Rock Catholic (2-0) on Friday night.

The No. 5 Rockets won the 6A-East Conference title last season by one game -- this game, to be exact.

Little Rock Catholic defeated Benton 38-14 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock last season, putting the rest of the classification on notice.

The Panthers will gain a boost of health-related energy this week as three starters are set to return to action. University of Arkansas running back commit Braylen Russell and fellow senior Chris Barnard both return from high ankle sprains, and junior wide receiver Elias Payne returns from offseason surgery.

The Rockets' defense was the team's calling card last season, and it has not missed a beat through two games this season, holding its opponents to seven total points.

This will likely be a low-scoring affair, but the return of Russell and others for Benton coil make the difference with points at a premium.

Benton 21, Little Rock Catholic 17

Hot Springs (2-0) at Little Rock Southwest (1-1) Little Rock Southwest claimed its fifth win in school history last week when it dismantled Rogers Heritage 48-6. Hot Springs has put together a pair of convincing wins thus far and will look to keep that up against a Class 7A opponent. Hot Springs 34, Little Rock Southwest 21

Van Buren (1-1) at Greenbrier (2-1) Van Buren spent last week idle, game planning for a Greenbrier team it beat 40-14 last season. The Panthers have bounced back from a season-opening loss with back-to-back wins. Van Buren 44, Greenbrier 38

Mountain Home (2-1) at Lake Hamilton (1-2) Mountain Home's strong nonconference play was wiped away when Greenwood came to town and won 55-7. This may be Coach Steve Ary's most complete team yet, and they will need to play as such to beat Lake Hamilton. Mountain Home 30, Lake Hamilton 27

Beebe (2-1) at White Hall (2-1) First-year White Hall Coach Jason Mitchell has impressed through three games with wins over Sheridan and Maumelle, and a close loss to Warren. His Bulldogs are looking to return to the playoffs and a win over Beebe will put them one step closer. White Hall 27, Beebe 14

Rivercrest (1-2) at Brookland (2-1) Rivercrest is closing its nonconference slate with a third straight Class 5A opponent. The Colts fell to Mills and Valley View in back-to-back weeks but should be able to right the ship this time around. Rivercrest 34, Brookland 25

Clinton (3-0, 1-0 4A-4) at Mayflower (2-0, 0-0 4A-4) One of these team's strong early-season starts will come to an end Friday. Mayflower is 2-0 for the first time since 2018. Clinton has beaten all three of its opponents by 13 points or more and won last season's matchup with Mayflower 44-26. Clinton 32, Mayflower 27

Central Arkansas Christian (3-0, 1-0 4A-4) at Benton Harmony Grove (1-2, 0-1 4A-4) The Mustangs are averaging 47.3 points per game this season under first-year Coach Ryan Howard. The Cardinals are coming off back-to-back losses. Central Arkansas Christian 42, Benton Harmony Grove 24

Prescott (2-1) at Hope (1-1) The Curley Wolves responded to an out-of-state loss by shutting out Fordyce last week. The Bobcats' two games have been decided by a total of five points. Prescott won this matchup a year ago 63-20. Prescott 41, Hope 17

Charleston (0-2) at Nashville (2-1) The emergence of sophomore running back Tucker Dixon has given the Scrappers a dynamic backfield duo alongside senior Tre Hopkins. The defending 3A state champion Tigers have yet to find their footing offensively, scoring 20 points through two games. Nashville 32, Charleston 14

Booneville (1-1) at Harding Academy (2-0) There may not be a larger stylistic difference than this one between Booneville's run-heavy offense and Harding Academy passing attack. The Wildcats have won the past four meetings with the Bearcats. Harding Academy 45, Booneville 28

Walnut Ridge (3-0) at Salem (3-0) Coach Cody Curtis has the Greyhounds rolling to the season, scoring 38 or more points in all three games. Walnut Ridge pulled off an impressive win over East Poinsett County a week ago. Salem 41, Walnut Ridge 30

Conway Christian (3-0) at Dierks (2-1) Conway Christian's defense has held its opponents to 20 points in three games this season. The Eagles are 1-2 all-time versus Dierks. Conway Christian 35, Dierks 27

Yellville-Summit (2-0) at Mountainburg (2-0) Yellville-Summit took last year's matchup 35-6 in Coach Justin Crain's first year. He has the Panthers humming on offense and on defense, where they have allowed 20 points through two games. Yellville-Summit 28, Mountainburg 21

Des Arc (2-0) at Carlisle (2-1) It was this game a year ago that alerted the rest of Class 2A that Carlisle was a force to be reckoned with after the Bison's 43-0 win. This time around, it could be the Eagles getting their revenge on the road. Des Arc 27, Carlisle 18