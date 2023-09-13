PREP GOLF: Rogers boys, girls sweep tourney titles

BELLA VISTA -- Rogers' golf teams swept the team titles of the Confidence Classic held Monday and Tuesday at Bella Vista Country Club and hosted by the First Tee of Northwest Arkansas.

Along with picking up the team wins, Mounties Coach Marcus Alexander and Lady Mounties Coach Jamie Rains agreed that winning a two-day, 36-hole event was significant because it mirrors that of the Class 6A state golf tournament.

"The comforting thing is we've put two days of good play together," Alexander said.

"We were excited to do that," Rains added.

The Mounties shot a two-day total of 589 (294-295) to edge out Fayetteville (296-295) by two strokes.

Rogers junior Cohen Kinnard finished with a 142 (70-72) to win the overall medalist, one stroke ahead of Fayetteville's Campbell Cox (72-71--143).

"Cohen's starting the year off impressive," Alexander said. "He's one of the best players in the state. He's learned how to score, and he's also learned how to maybe finish a day where you don't have your best stuff. That's impressive."

Kinnard began Tuesday in fourth place after shooting 70 in Round 1, one stroke behind Fayetteville's Sam Patterson, Providence Academy's Stiles Hunter and Van Buren's J.D. Frederiksen, who each shot 69 on Monday.

Kinnard carded a 72 on Tuesday. Also for Rogers, Maddock Stephens (73-73-146) was sixth, Noah Regan (76-74-150) tied for ninth and Jack Scudder was 12th (75-76-151).

"Anytime you tee it up in this conference, you're going to have a couple of teams that are just as good or better," Alexander said.

Fayetteville's Connor Goens shot the low round of 70 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 147 and was eighth. Patterson shot 76 on Tuesday and finished third at 145, while Lawson McClure rounded out the Bulldogs' scoring at 157.

Springdale Har-Ber's Logan Mayo shot a two-day 145 and tied Patterson and Hunter for third.

Fayetteville's Elizabeth Lim won the individual medalist in the girls match with a two-day 148 (72-76), continuing her recent strong play.

"The thing about it is and what makes it special for [Lim] is she's been doing it with consistency since her ninth grade year," Fayetteville Coach Scott Williams said. "She's a three-time all-state girl. Can't see her not being four years in a row. It's just because of the work she puts in. Like in everything she does -- whether it's school work or golf -- it's just meticulous, steady, same, keeps after it."

Springdale Har-Ber's Charlie Whorton and Avery Allen of Rogers tied for second place at 155.

Allen was tied with Lim after the first day at 72. Whorton, who shot 80 on Monday, had the low round of 75 on Tuesday.

Rogers' freshmen triplets Kate Scudder (81-78-159, fifth), Anna Scudder (78-82-160, sixth) and Elizabeth Scudder (87-81-168, 11th) all contributed strong rounds to go with Allen's 155 to guide the Lady Mounties (472) to another team victory, seven strokes ahead of Fayetteville (479).

"I thought [Monday] everyone really shot well, and then we had some girls rise up today and shoot well," Rains said. "Kate Scudder, Liz Scudder, Avery struggled a little bit, but that's why you have a team. She had such a great day yesterday. She shot even par [Monday]. It was just a team effort, and what's exciting is we have four freshmen from this group."

Mackenzie Reeves of Rogers Heritage tied Kate Scudder for fourth at 159, while Bentonville West's Elle Cozad shot 163, Fayetteville's Beth Sego and West's Tatum Potts each at 165 and Bentonville's Luciana Suarez 166.

Elizabeth Scudder, Rogers High School, tees off on Tuesday Sept. 12 2023 at the Bella Vista Country Club. Go to nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democratd-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

