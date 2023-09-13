Special invitations for Stephens Cup

The Jackson T. Stephens Cup collegiate golf tournament announced Tuesday special invitations to 11 players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities and United States service academies.

Named in honor of the late Jackson T. Stephens, an Arkansan who was the former chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, the event annually hosts one the strongest fields in NCAA Division I golf. This year's competition will be played Oct. 9-11, at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

This is the third year the Jackson T. Stephens Cup tournament committee has extended special invitations to the competition as a part of its commitment to increasing representation in the game of golf and providing elevated playing opportunities for all golfers, according to a release. Individuals from three HBCUs (Howard University, Prairie View A&M, and Texas Southern) and three U.S. service academies (Army, Navy and Air Force) will compete in the stroke-play portion of the competition.

"It's our pleasure to continue to extend invitations to the athletes from the United States service academies, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities to compete in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup,"Warren Stephens, chairman of the event, said in the release. "These individuals have made immense contributions to their respective teams and the game of golf as whole, and we're excited to have them compete in this year's event.

"We're looking forward to hosting First Tee of Greater Dallas and celebrating Dad [Jack Stephens] and his contributions."

The individuals featured in the women's stroke play competition are Shani Waite (Prairie View A&M), Kendall Jackson (Howard), Miness Siame (Texas Southern) and Stephanie Lee (U.S. Naval Academy).

Competing in the men's stroke play division are Greg Odom (Howard ), Aaren Kuznik (U.S. Air Force Academy), Rondarious Walters (Prairie View A&M), Jaden Thompson (Prairie View A&M), Benjamin Valdez (U.S. Naval Academy), John Heckel Jr. (U.S. Military Academy) and Everett Whiten Jr. (Howard).

Kicking off tournament week on Sunday, Oct. 8 is the newly announced tournament initiative named Jack's Day. To celebrate Jack Stephens, his integral role in the launch of First Tee and philanthropic giving, the tournament committee will invite participants from First Tee of Greater Dallas to Trinity Forest Golf Club to interact with players and participate in a youth clinic.

All proceeds from this year's ticket sales will be donated to First Tee.

Daily grounds tickets (Monday-Wednesday) and weekly passes are available for purchase online and include access to the general parking lot. Fans under the age of 17 will receive complimentary entry when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

The tournament will feature 54 holes of stroke play followed by 18 holes of match play. The first 54 -holes of team stroke play will be used to determine the seeding for the men's and women's fields for the final day of match play.

The three-day competition will be televised live on the Golf Channel. Live broadcasts will take place each day of official tournament play: Monday, Oct. 9: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Central, Tuesday, Oct. 10: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 11: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.