Springdale School Board approves 2023-24 fiscal year budget; official says spending up 9%, revenue rises about $6 million





SPRINGDALE -- The School Board unanimously approved the School District's budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year during its meeting Tuesday.

Chief Financial Officer Stacy Hopkins presented the $236,489,727 proposal to the board. The budget reflected an overall 9% increase in spending from 2022-23, Hopkins said. That rise is primarily because carryover balances for all restricted operating funds were budgeted as expenditures, according to a budget breakdown Hopkins provided to the board.

The largest expense was the teacher salary fund at $111,444,422, according to the presentation.

Revenue for 2023-24 is expected to be $235,689,048, according to Hopkins, approximately $6 million more than the previous year. The rise is attributed to an increase in expected tax revenue and funding from the LEARNS Act's minimum teacher salary requirement, Hopkins told the board.

The fiscal year started July 1 and runs to June 30, 2024.

The board also unanimously approved:

A contract for photography services with 5H Sports Photography. 5H is owned by School Board President Randy Hutchinson and his wife, according to district information. Hutchinson left the meeting room before the board heard or voted on the proposal. He didn't return until the vote was over.

5H "offers a superior product at a competitive price with excellent customer service," according to the district, and the contract runs until Aug. 11, 2025.

A contract with VL Designs Shop for the purpose of selling shirts, sweatshirts and decals to the School District for "fundraising opportunities and promotion of school spirit," according to the district.

Joanna Vaughn, a district employee, owns the shop, according to information on the board's agenda.

"Budget constraints necessitate purchasing products at competitive prices," according to district information about the deal, which runs until Sept. 11, 2025.

A contract with Leigh Ann McKee, who has "a Slurpee machine" she rents to area groups. McKee, a counselor at Hellstern Middle School, also owns a retail business, according to district information.

"The rental rate for the Slurpee machine is competitive and it is very difficult to purchase superior customized products in small quantities at competitive prices," according to the district. The contract runs until Aug. 11, 2025.

None of those contracts are over $10,000, so board approval was all that was needed. Deals over $10,000 require approval at the state level, Hopkins said.



