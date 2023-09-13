Springdale woman hospitalized after stabbing; Suspect arrested, held in Benton County jail

SPRINGDALE -- Police say a woman was stabbed Tuesday morning and hospitalized with what they called "life-threatening" injuries.

Officers were sent to the area of Baltic Street and Charlotte Avenue after a 911 hang-up call was received around 8:23 a.m., according to a news release from the Police Department. While officers were on their way, a second 911 call was received saying a woman had been stabbed at 3757 Baltic St. When officers arrived they found a woman with multiple stab wounds and began rendering aid. The woman was taken to a local hospital.

Police say their investigation identified 34-year-old Gareeno Mackey of Bentonville as a suspect in the incident. Mackey was found by Bentonville police and arrested on unrelated charged, according to the news release. Mackey was booked into the Benton County Jail.

According to information from the Benton County Jail website, Mackey was booked into the jail in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battering and terroristic threatening. He was being held Tuesday with no bond set.

Springdale police spokesmen said Tuesday afternoon no other information was being released.



