State Senate OKs three bills clarifying laws

The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday approved three bills clarifying laws regarding schools' exterior doors, the effective date for a sentencing enhancement for felony with a firearm, and additional funding for families of children with disabilities.

Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, told the Senate her Senate Bill 4 is designed to make it clear that all schools are required to have the exterior doors closed and locked when students are present.

The Senate voted 29-0 to send SB4 to the House for further action.

In her written call for the special session, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders asked lawmakers to consider amending Arkansas Code Annotated 20-22-1011 (a) "to provide clarity for public schools, private schools and educational institutions to keep exterior doors closed and locked during school hours apart from transition times as required by Arkansas Code Annotated 6-21-121."

SENATE BILL 6

Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett, told the Senate his Senate Bill 6 is aimed at clarifying an effective date for a sentencing enhancement for a felony with a firearm under the Protect Act.

The issue was raised by the state's Code Revision Commission, he said.

The Senate voted 29-0 to send the bill to the House for further action.

Sanders asked lawmakers in the special session to consider clarifying that Arkansas Code Annotated 16-90-120 (e) (1) applies to offenses committed on or after July 2, 2007, but not before Jan. 1, 2024, and Arkansas Code Annotated 16-90-120 (g) applies to sentencing for offenses committed on or after Jan. 1, 2024.

SENATE BILL 5

Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, said her Senate Bill 5 is aimed at allowing students who qualified under the Succeed Scholarship program to stack the Educational Freedom accounts and Philanthropic Investment In Arkansas Kids scholarships together regardless of whether they were or were not in public school or private school last year.

"Right now, the standard is public school last year," she said in an interview. "We're changing that to include private school last year as well, and it's strictly for students with disabilities that qualify under IDEA [Individuals with Disabilities Education Act] that are 200% or below of the federal poverty line, so it's very narrow in scope."

The Senate voted 29-0 to send the bill to the House for further action.

In her call for the special session, Sanders asked lawmakers to consider amending the Philanthropic Investment in Arkansas Kids Program Act and the Arkansas Children's Educational Freedom Account Program to provide for the provision of educational services and access to additional funding for children with disabilities under the Philanthropic Investment in Arkansas Kids Program, the Succeed Scholarship Program, and the Arkansas Children's Educational Freedom Account Program.