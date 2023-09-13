UAPB redshirt gets national attention

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff redshirt freshman running back Johness Davis received conference and national recognition this week.

Davis was named the FedEx Ground FCS National Freshman Player of the Week and Southwestern Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Week for his performance in UAPB's 24-14 loss to Tennessee State in the Southern Heritage Classic over the weekend.

He rushed 24 times Saturday for 167 yards and a touchdown, leading both teams. He also caught three passes for 46 yards. He is currently the SWAC's leading rusher with 249 yards through two games.