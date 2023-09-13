UNDER THE RADAR: Hot Springs Lakeside's Kyler Wolf

On Wednesday’s we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week’s UTR prospect is Hot Springs Lakeside Kyler Wolf.

Class: 2024

Position: Wide receiver/athlete

Size: 6-0, 205 pounds

40: 4.5 seconds

Weight room: 295 bench press, 465 squat, 270 power clean, 485 dead lift

Stats: Senior season (two games) 10 catches for 248 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 rushing touchdowns, as a junior, 24 catches for 353 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 rushing touchdown after playing 2.5 games due to injured hamstring, as sophomore, 39 receptions for 644 yards and 8 touchdowns

Interest: Southern Arkansas University, UA-Monticello and Ouachita Baptist

Receivers coach Kyle Masters:

“Strong, dynamic playmaker. Can play multiple positions Great hands, high football IQ. Not afraid to make big plays in big moments.

“He makes a living off of quick game because of his ability and strength to always make the first guy miss. He’s tough to tackle in space. Defenses also have to respect the long ball because of his speed and his ability to go up and get the jump ball . He’s great at attacking the ball in the air as well as always putting himself in a position to catch the fade ball no matter the location.

“He’s a great kid with an outgoing personality. He’s been really fun to coach. He’s extremely coachable and his peers respect him and look up to him.”