Vikings-Eagles ‘Thursday Night Football’ Player Props to Target

The Eagles will host the Vikings on Thursday Night Football. Oddsmakers expect plenty of points, as the 48.5 game total is the second-highest of the week. Can Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson keep up with Jalen Hurts and last years NFC champs? No matter how you are leaning on the game, here are some player props to consider if you want to get in on the action.

Hockenson saw nine targets, catching eight for 35 yards last week vs. the Bucs. Hock has consistently been heavily targeted in this offense, averaging more than eight targets per game since joining the Vikings. In what is expected to be a negative game script for Minnesota, I expect Hockenson to clear these marks. After all, the Eagles allowed eight catches, 92 yards, 10.22 yards per target, and a score to Patriots tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki just last weekend. Talent + Opportunity = OVER.

The Vikings should get Mattison involved in the receiving game this weekend after seeing the Eagles allow 13 catches, 87 yards, and an 81% catch rate to Patriots running backs last week. Mattison ran 23 routes for 48.9% of the Vikings dropbacks last weekend (13th at the RB position) and caught three of his four targets for 10 yards. In an expected negative game script and with some pressure on Cousins, I like Mattison as a receiver this Thursday.

Jefferson is genuinely elite. The superstar wideout caught nine passes for 120 yards last weekend. His longest catch was 42 yards. His receiving prop is set at 93.5 this weekend, and Id probably take the over on that as well, although last year in this matchup the Eagles were able to hold him to only 48 yards. Instead, I will bet on a hero catch that goes for at least 28 yards in a game where the home team is expected to win by more than a touchdown.

Even on a short week, I expect this Eagles team to look sharper for Thursday Night Football than it did in the opener. Hurts rushed for only 37 yards last week vs. the Patriots but when Hurts faced the Vikings last year, he ran for 57 and punched in two TDs of his own. A Hurts anytime touchdown pays even money at SI Sportsbook, but if he scores the first touchdown, it pays 6-to-1. Lets live a little and pull the lotto ticket!

