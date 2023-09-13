Wainwright finally gets No. 199; Cardinals win

BALTIMORE -- Adam Wainwright moved one step closer to a big milestone for St. Louis.

John Means showed he may be able to help Baltimore down the stretch.

Both starting pitchers could take some positives from this matchup Tuesday night. Wainwright pitched five solid innings for his 199th win, helping the Cardinals beat the Orioles 5-2. Means made his first appearance since having Tommy John surgery last April. He went five innings as well, although he allowed a couple homers.

"I don't really believe in moral victories, to be honest with you," Means said. "I wanted to get the win today, but I just didn't quite pitch well enough."

Richie Palacios homered in his first two plate appearances after entering the game as a pinch runner for an injured Nolan Gorman in the second. It was that kind of night for the Cardinals. Wainwright (4-11) snapped a seven-start losing streak and a run of 11 in a row without a victory. The 42-year-old right-hander, who is retiring after this season, allowed two runs and seven hits.

"It's been a long time coming, but tonight my stuff was better," Wainwright said. "Had better action on my pitches, better mindset, attacked better. That's a great team over there, so I'm glad we won."

It was a frustrating loss for the Orioles, but they remained three games ahead of second-place Tampa Bay in the American League East when the Rays lost at Minnesota. On this night, the big question for Baltimore was how Means (0-1) would pitch in his return.

He allowed homers to Paul Goldschmidt in the first and Palacios in the fourth, but he made it through five innings allowing only four hits.

REDS 6, TIGERS 5 Tyler Stephenson had an RBI single in the 10th inning in Cincinnati's victory over host Detroit.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 7, PHILLIES 6 (10) Matt Olson tied the Braves' season home run record with 51 and Atlanta moved to the cusp of the NL East title, beating host Philadelphia.

BREWERS 3, MARLINS 1 Josh Donaldson homered for the first time as host Milwaukee beat Miami.

PIRATES 5, NATIONALS 1 Josh Palacios hit a two-run homer against his former team, Bailey Falter pitched six efficient innings and host Pittsburgh beat Washington.

METS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Ronny Mauricio hit his first major league homer, Pete Alonso launched his 44th of the season and host New York beat Arizona.

ROCKIES 6, CUBS 4 Kris Bryant hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning and had three RBI against his former team, helping host Colorado beat Chicago.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 3, RAYS 2 Willi Castro hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning and host Minnesota rallied to beat Tampa Bay.

RANGERS 6, BLUE JAYS 3 Robbie Grossman hit a two-run home run, Max Scherzer pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings before leaving because of a right triceps spasm and Texas beat host Toronto.

WHITE SOX 6-10, ROYALS 2-11 Dylan Cease (7-7) won consecutive decisions for just the third time this season, and host Chicago beat Kansas City in a doubleheader opener. In the nightcap, the Royals led 9-0, allowed Chicago to tied it at 9-9, then scored and held on late to preserve a win.

YANKEES 3-4, RED SOX 2-1 Gleyber Torres keyed visiting New York to its first doubleheader sweep at Fenway Park since 2006 to get manager Aaron Boone his 500th career win. Torres had a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning in the opener. In the night game, Torres scored the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded grounder in the sixth and added an RBI single in the ninth

ATHLETICS 6, ASTROS 2 Shea Langeliers and Tony Kemp both homered as visiting Oakland jumped on Justin Verlander early in a win over Houston.