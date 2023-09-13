White Hall mayor arrested in Florida, faces court date on DUI accusation

White Hall Mayor Noel Foster was arrested in Florida earlier this month and has a court date there after he was accused of driving under the influence.

Foster said he was on a personal trip when he was arrested in Pensacola on Sept. 4. According to online records, Foster, 56, was booked into Escambia County jail at 1:08 a.m. Sept. 4 and released less than seven hours later, at 7:46 a.m.

“I had drinks. I made a poor, personal decision. I didn’t realize I was impaired,” Foster said Wednesday when reached by phone. “I’m not running from it. I was hoping it would remain a personal matter. Having been a police officer and leader in the community, it’s embarrassing. I’ve never so much as had a speeding ticket.”

Foster’s bail was set at $250. He has a court date set for Sept. 26, but Foster said legal counsel based in Pensacola will represent him in his absence.

Foster added that he plans to plead guilty and pay a fine for the DUI, which is typically a misdemeanor for first or second offenses in Florida unless it results in bodily injury or death. The fine could range from $500 to $1,000.

Foster added that he has also enrolled in a diversion program.

“It was just a poor personal decision,” Foster said. “I apologize to my constituents and for making a poor personal decision.”

Council member Scott Ray said the White Hall City Council supports Foster, adding that he has done a good job for the city.

“All of us have made mistakes in our lives and we have to learn from them,” said Ray, who also asked the public to respect Foster and his family.

Foster said he has received support from Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson, as well as advice from his counsel to meet the matter “head-on.”

“I hope my friends and constituents will forgive me,” Foster said. “I will be sure that doesn’t happen to me again. I’m going to meet it head-on. I’m not one of these people who will fight something when I was in the wrong.”



