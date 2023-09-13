Witness in Siloam Springs murder case testifies: ‘She was gasping like she couldn’t catch her breath’





BENTONVILLE -- Prosecutors started presenting testimony and evidence in hopes of convincing a jury of a Gentry man's guilt in the shooting of two people.

Francisco Ochoa, 19, is charged with capital murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, committing a terroristic act, battery and two counts of aggravated assault.

He's accused of shooting and killing Kathrine Pembleton, 20, on June 25, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital. The other victim, a 17-year-old girl, was treated and released from Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Ochoa, who is free on $750,000 bond, was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, and prosecutors charged him as an adult. Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green previously denied a request to transfer Ochoa's case to juvenile court.

Rachel Hedrick called 911 just before midnight June 25, 2021, saying her daughter's friends had been shot at 817B Whiterock St. in Siloam Springs, according to the probable cause affidavit.

In testimony Tuesday, she said she heard loud noises and screams before going outside her home and finding her daughter's wounded friends.

Hedrick testified the girls were screaming and panicking when someone handed her a cellphone and told her to call 911. She said she knew one of the girls had been shot because of the bleeding, but at first she thought Pembleton was having a panic attack because there was no blood showing she had been injured.

Hedrick realized Pembleton had been shot in the chest when she lifted her shirt while talking with a 911 dispatcher.

"She was gasping like she couldn't catch her breath," Hedrick said.

Prosecutors played the 911 recording for the jury.

Joshua Robinson, senior deputy prosecutor, told jurors in opening statements they would hear Pembleton take her last breath in the 911 recording.

Hedrick said three of her daughter's friends were at the house, and she had earlier heard her daughter arguing with someone on the phone.

She said she later heard a male voice coming from her daughter's bedroom, and she later learned Ochoa was the person with her daughter and her friends.

Hedrick told Kent McLemore, Ochoa's attorney, she didn't hear angry conversation involving Ochoa.

McLemore described Ochoa in his opening statements as a "good kid who had never been in trouble with the law."

Dr. Samuel Turner, an emergency room doctor, testified he cared for the then 17-year-old girl after she was brought to the hospital. He said the girl was in a state of shock upon arrival. She had been shot in the thigh and shoulder and was released from the hospital after a few hours.

Kyle Pembleton told jurors his daughter moved to California because she wanted to make it in the big city but returned to their home Father's Day weekend of 2021.

He said he last saw his daughter on June 25, 2021, before he went to work. She talked to him about finding a job.

"I gave her a hug ... kissed her and told her I'll see her after work," Kyle Pembleton said.

He talked with his daughter later that day, and she told him she planned to hang out with some friends, he said.

Kyle Pembleton said he and his wife later learned their daughter had been shot, and a Gravette police officer came to their home to tell them to call the hospital in Siloam Springs. He said they were told their daughter was dead.

Possible sentencing

Francisco Ochoa, 19, of Gentry could be sentenced to life imprisonment if convicted of capital murder. He faces from 10 to 40 years in prison or life in prison for the firearm and terroristic act charges. The battery charge is punishable with a prison time ranging from five to 20 years and up to six years in prison for each of the assault charges.



