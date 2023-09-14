2 killed, 2 hurt in crashes on roads





Two people were killed and two more injured in two wrecks on Arkansas roads Tuesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from law enforcement.

Guy Self, 59, of Lexington, Miss., died around 12:07 a.m. when the 1990 Peterbilt truck he was driving west on Arkansas 4 in rural Desha County failed to stop at the highway's intersection with Arkansas 1, a report from the Desha County sheriff's office states.

The truck slid across Arkansas 1 and down an embankment, where it rolled over and struck several trees, the report says.

A deputy investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Kelvin Blansett, Jr., 32, of McAlester, Okla., was killed around 6:14 p.m. when the 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was riding south on 10th Street in Fort Smith at a high speed collided with another motorcycle, a 2020 Harley-Davidson, a report from Fort Smith police states.

Both bikes left the road, and Blansett's bike hit a tree, the report says. A passenger on Blansett's motorcycle, Makayla King, 26, of Fort Smith, was injured, as was James Harp, 33, of Wilburton, Okla., the driver of the second motorcycle, the report says. They were taken to an area hospital.

An officer investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.



