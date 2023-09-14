3 Little Rock housing commissioners get notice of potential removal

Three commissioners on the Metropolitan Housing Alliance’s board were formally notified on Thursday that votes on their removal have been scheduled for Sept. 26.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. issued letters notifying the three commissioners that a public hearing will take place at 4 p.m. that day, and that the Little Rock Board of Directors will then be able to vote on whether to remove each commissioner.

“There will be no extensions granted and the hearing will take place at that date and time,” Scott wrote.

Letters were issued to H. Lee Lindsey, the chairman of the housing authority’s board, as well as to Leta Anthony and Kerry Wright.

All three declined the mayor’s request to resign on Wednesday, mayoral spokesman Aaron Sadler said at the time.

Commissioner Branndii Peterson said she will not seek to be reappointed after her term expires Sept. 30, Sadler said.

The fifth commissioner, Louis Jackson, “was not able to be reached by phone, but he has publicly stated he has resigned,” Sadler wrote in a text message Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has recently ratcheted up pressure on the housing authority to correct deficiencies.

Arkansas law says, “A commissioner of a city or county housing authority may be removed from office for inefficiency or neglect of duty or misconduct in office only by the vote of the majority of the city council or county quorum court, as the case may be.”

Before removal can occur, commissioners must be given a copy of the charges at least 10 days prior to the hearing on the charges. They also must be given “an opportunity to be heard in person or by counsel,” according to state law.

Earlier this week, Scott polled the city’s Board of Directors on how to handle the housing authority’s board. The consensus seemed to be that the mayor should request that commissioners resign while simultaneously clearing the way for their possible removal by notifying them, thereby starting the 10-day clock.

However, several city board members indicated they had no objection to Wright remaining on the housing authority’s board.

Wright is the newest commissioner, having been confirmed by the city board in March. He previously served on the board of commissioners of the housing authority in Harris County, Texas.

In the letters, Scott cited the housing authority’s failure to submit audited financial statements for 2019 through 2021 as required by federal law. The mayor also referred to the findings of a Sept. 1 report issued by HUD’s Quality Assurance Division that identified lapses in management and flagged millions of dollars in potentially improper spending.