9/11 anniversary

Editor, The Commercial:

It hardly seems like 22 years since the devastating terrorist attacks on our nation. It became very clear the crashes were no accident, but a deliberate, premeditated, and orchestrated attack upon innocent Americans.

Many citizens watched as the scene unfolded with horrific images of the airline hijackings and suicide attacks, which caused extensive death and destruction in New York City; Washington, D.C.; and Pennsylvania.

Monday, we not only remembered the victims and their families, but the selflessness and bravery of those who risked their own lives in order to help others during the 9/11 attacks, their legacy must NEVER be forgotten.

As first responders, we all make the decision, despite the obvious risks, to get up every day and serve our community, hoping to make a difference; hoping to make it a safer place for all of us to raise our families.

As Sheriff of Jefferson County, Arkansas, I stand with our community on this solemn occasion, marking the 22nd Anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks. We remember the lives lost and the heroes who emerged from the darkest hours of that fateful day.

In Jefferson County, we honor the memory of those who perished in the attacks, and we pay tribute to the first responders, military personnel, and ordinary citizens who demonstrated remarkable courage and resilience in the face of adversity.

Let us come together as a community, not only to remember but also to reaffirm our commitment to unity, resilience, and the values that define our nation. In these challenging times, may we draw strength from the enduring spirit of Sept. 11th, 2001, as we continue to strive for a safer, more compassionate, and stronger Jefferson County.

Together, we stand, united in remembrance and resolved in our dedication to the principles that make our community and our nation resilient in the face of adversity.

Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr.,

Jefferson County