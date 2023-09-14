Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Features Sports Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
MUSIC

Amie Bishop band changes its name to Wunderpus, gets canceled gigs

by Jerry McLeod | Today at 1:31 a.m.
Wunderpus, the band formerly known as Amie Bishop and the Slingerz, performs at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock, a venue that approves of the band's new name. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)


What's in a name? It depends on who you ask.

Print Headline: Amie Bishop band changes its name, gets canceled gigs

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT