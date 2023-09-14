The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Sept 14, 2023

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-22-767. Damian Demarcus Williams v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Thyer and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CR-23-97. Minor Child v. State of Arkansas, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Thyer and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-22-675. Oscar Hill v. State of Arkansas, from Van Buren County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-21-236. April Madding v. Keech Law Firm, P.A.; and PPGMR Law, P.L.L.C., from Union County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

E-22-131. Linda Nance v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Klappenbach and Wood, JJ., agree.

E-22-132. Linda Nance v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Klappenbach and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-20-656. Whit Barton, as Special Administrator of the Estate of Lois Barnes Perkins, Deceased; Troy Brown; Cherryale Burge; and Dwain Riley v. Theophilus C. King, Individually and in His Capacity as the Trustee of the Lois Barnes Perkins Revocable Trust, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Affirmed on direct appeal and on cross appeal. Virden and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-20-752. Vicky Bass Haynes v. Benton Ned Bass, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-22-522. Terri Simmons v. Bryan Steele, from Yell County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Thyer, J., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-23-29. Damion Norwood v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-23-28. Cleotis Milton v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CR-23-159. Rodney DeWayne Smith v. State of Arkansas, from Arkansas County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CR-22-783. Rochelle Mead v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.