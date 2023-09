Hot Springs, 1936: We introduced Charles McCartney, "America's Goat Man" on Wednesday. Here he and his wife have set up camp by the road with their goat-drawn wagons. McCartney wore animal pelts, reportedly based on his favorite book, "Robinson Crusoe." That, and a Bible, were the only books he carried. He retired from the road in 1987 and died in 1998 in his 90s.

