Atlanta clinches sixth consecutive NL East title

PHILADELPHIA -- The Atlanta Braves clinched their sixth consecutive NL East title, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Wednesday night behind Spencer Strider's major league-leading 17th win and Austin Riley's two-run home run.

Kirby Yates struck out Brandon Marsh to end the game and the players danced in a mob near the mound as Phillies fans booed them off the field.

"Congratulations Atlanta Braves 2023 NL East Champions" flashed on the scoreboard.

Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. responded to booing fans by raising both arms and signaling with his hands to bring it on.

"We've checked one box," Manager Brian Snitker said.

Atlanta (96-50) clinched in 146 games, its second-quickest clinch in the divisional era. The division title was the Braves' record 26th, two more than the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees,

The Braves have seemingly made winning the East a rite of September since the 1990s and this year's team looks loaded enough to win their third World Series since moving from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966. Over that span, Atlanta won 11 consecutive NL East titles from 1995-2005, and the World Series in 1995 and 2021.

Yates earned his fifth save.

Atlanta took special satisfaction in clinching on the same Citizens Bank Park field where the Phillies eliminated them last October in the NL division series. The Phillies won that series 3-1 -- just as Atlanta won this four-game set.

The Phillies lead the NL wild card and the teams could face each other in October.

MARLINS 2, BREWERS 0 Braxton Garrett (9-6) pitched six innings of four-hit ball and Miami beat Milwaukee.

METS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Arizona ace Zac Gallen (15-8) was hit hard in a damaging loss for the Diamondbacks as Pete Alonso and Mark Vientos powered New York to victory.

PIRATES 7, NATIONALS 6 Bryan Reynolds hit his 21st home run and singled twice to help Pittsburgh beat Washington.

ROCKIES 7, CUBS 3 Kris Bryant went deep for the second consecutive game, one of four home runs by Colorado, and the Rockies earned their first series win in a month.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 6, ATHLETICS 2 Hunter Brown and Houston held Oakland hitless until Ryan Noda's one-out single in the ninth inning of a victory that sent the Athletics to first consecutive 100-loss seasons since the 1960s.

MARINERS 3, ANGELS 2 Julio Rodriguez hit a run-scoring double and later scored the tiebreaking run after drawing an intentional walk, leading the playoff-contending Seattle over Los Angeles.

RANGERS 10, BLUE JAYS 0 Jordan Montgomery and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, Nathaniel Lowe and Mitch Garver each hit three-run home runs and Texas shut out Toronto to move 1 1/2 games ahead of the slumping Blue Jays in the AL wild-card race.

RAYS 5, TWINS 4 Randy Arozarena hit a tiebreaking home run with two outs in the ninth inning, helping Tampa Bay beat Minnesota heading into a weekend showdown with AL East leader Baltimore.

ROYALS 7, WHITE SOX 1 Michael Massey homered for the second consecutive game, Salvador Perez had three hits and two RBI and Kansas City beat Chicago.

INTERLEAGUE

CARDINALS 1, ORIOLES 0 Richie Palacios homered, rookie Drew Rom and four relievers combined on a three-hitter and St. Louis beat Baltimore to trim the Orioles' lead in the AL East to two games.

GIANTS 6, GUARDIANS 5 (10) LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning and San Francisco rallied past Cleveland in the rubber match of a three-game series.

REDS 4, TIGERS 3 TJ Friedl hit a two-run triple in the second inning and seven relievers combined on five shutout innings as Cincinnati beat Detroit.





Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a run-scoring sacrifice fly against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right, and Matt Olson celebrate after Riley's two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, left, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott, right, catches a pop foul out by Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott hits a run-scoring single against Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., right, steals second past Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

