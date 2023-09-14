Bears taking lumps

It wasn't the kind of present Jason Houle had in mind when he woke up last Friday morning.

On Houle's 39th birthday, he and Sylvan Hills fell to Benton 48-7 in their 6A-East opener, allowing 347 passing yards and 417 yards of total offense.

The Bears (0-2) opened the scoring with 52 seconds remaining in the first quarter when running back Malachi Sherwin broke free for a 39-yard touchdown run, giving his team a 7-0 lead.

Over the next two quarters, Benton scored 41 of its 48 points.

"It's frustrating," Houle said. "I mean, we started out, going up 7-0. We had some confidence going, things like that. [But] we're just not there yet, physically. We're not there. We're so young, we're so undersized. I told the guys in the huddle, 'We'll get there, guys. We'll get to that level.' We're just not there yet, and they just got to keep fighting."

Houle became the Bears' head coach in March after Chris Hill left for the same position at El Dorado. A 2003 graduate of Sylvan Hills, Houle spent the past four years on Hill's staff, serving as offensive coordinator. He was the defensive coordinator at North Little Rock prior to that.

Under Hill, the Bears made two playoff appearances but finished 3-7 last season. During his tenure, Sylvan Hills was a run-heavy offense. When Houle was hired, he committed to opening up the offense and converting to a more balanced attack.

Against Benton, Sylvan Hills totaled 130 yards of offense, with 55 coming through the air.

The passing attack, led by sophomore quarterback Tyler Hampton, may not have resulted in much success, but it is just the second game of a long process.

"It's a big adjustment," Houle said. "I mean, our guys are having to learn [something] completely new. I mean, we didn't throw the ball very much last year. ... We're struggling in the pass blocking game, and they've just never done it. They're seniors and have never done it because we didn't have those things in there.

"Our quarterback's young, and we're trying to do as much as we can to protect him and give him some easy concepts, easy reads, things like that and control the ball on the ground and give him a chance. So you know, there's a lot of things you can try to do to open up, do this and that. But we got to do what we can do right now. And we'll keep adding to it."

With two losses in two games, and seven points scored, Houle is making sure to keep things in perspective for his players.

"It's going to take time," Houle said. "We talked about the first year, y'all are going take some lumps, we're going take some bruises, but we've got to just keep fighting. I've been in this situation before on other staffs. You start 0-5 and kids feel like the wheels have fallen off and the next year, we're playing in the state championship. So we know what it takes, and we're going to get there, we just got keep the guys in the boat and just keep them on board."

DERMOTT

Program rebirth

Dermott's 40-8 win over Cedar Ridge last Friday put the Rams at 1-1 this season.

It was also their first win since Oct. 2010.

That season Dermott went 1-7, scoring 48 total points with six shutout losses.

In April of the following year, the football program was among budget cuts meant to stabilize a school district the Arkansas Board of Education deemed "fiscally distressed."

But in 2022, the football program was brought back, participating in 8-man football.

Dermott turned to Darren Toney, a former Arkansas State University and Lake Village High School football player to take over as head coach.

In the program's first season back, it dealt with low numbers. The Rams had less than 10 players for the entirety of summer workouts and two of their six losses came via forfeits.

Toney said he isn't concerned about wins this early on in the process with the Dermott program, but it was evident after the win over Cedar Ridge that last Friday's was needed.

"My mind is focused not necessarily on wins. It's more so [focused on] helping build a program that hasn't been around for a very long time" Toney said. "Seeing those people having them feel the excitement and be proud, now that is a plus for me. To see the town being thrilled about having football back and seeing the kids and their excitement, now that's what I'm excited about."

Just two players from last season's squad are still around for Dermott. The Rams now sit at 21 players, more than half coming from a junior high team that played for a conference championship a year ago.

"I can't count out last season because those young men, even though we lost every game at senior high, they learned a life lesson," Toney said. "And that's what coaching is. If you're a real coach, you know that that's what it's all about. It's not about the wins and losses, it's about building character and making those young men that you're coaching better young men."

QUARTERBACKS

Underclassmen step up

Arkansas is full of star quarterbacks, and there are a handful of underclassmen making their mark early for their teams this fall.

Greenwood's Kane Archer entered the season with as much hype as anyone. The sophomore has split his time between racking up yards on Friday nights and being courted by Power 5 schools on Saturdays.

Archer has completed 75.4% of his passes for 608 yards and eight touchdowns. The Bulldogs are 3-0 and 1-0 in 6A-West play.

Malvern had a hole at quarterback after Cedric Simmons graduated in the spring. The Class 4A defending champions haven't missed a beat thanks to the emergence of Sedrick Allen. The sophomore has 628 passing yards and six touchdowns.

Maumelle is off to a strong start thanks to the play of Andrew Bjork. The sophomore has 555 passing yards and 5 touchdowns in 3 games.

Cameron Bedwell (Gravette) and Karson Chambers (Nashville) have both surpassed 300 passing yards.

Bauxite freshman Eli Perry got his first varsity start last Friday against Central Arkansas Christian. He went toe-to-toe with University of Arkansas commit Grayson Wilson, passing for 332 yards and 4 touchdowns and rushing for 108 yards in a 50-45 loss.