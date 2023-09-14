Benton County, Rogers location of Arkansas State Revenue office closing with moves set to take place





BENTONVILLE -- Some Benton County offices downtown and in Rogers will move this month, according to a county news release.

A temporary closing of the offices of the assessor, collector, Community Risk Reduction, Planning Department and the Rogers location of the Arkansas State Revenue Office will be required to accommodate the moves, according to the release.

The assessor, collector, Election Commission and the Rogers Revenue Office are scheduled to move Sept. 25. The moves are:

The assessor and collector main offices will move from the County Administration Building in downtown Bentonville to newly leased space in the Benton County Rogers office at 2109 and 2113 W. Walnut St. in Rogers.

The Revenue Office will move from 1428 W. Walnut St. in Rogers to the Benton County office at 2117 W. Walnut St., Rogers.

The Election Commission will move to 1428 W. Walnut St. in Rogers.

The county's Rogers office will house the Revenue Office and main offices for the assessor and collector along with a satellite office for the county clerk. Each office has its own mailing address, but the main building is at 2117 W. Walnut St., according to the release.

Temporary closings will be required to move network systems, furniture and personnel. The Rogers satellite offices and main offices for the assessor, collector and Revenue Office will be closed Monday through Sept. 22.

The locations affected by the weeklong closing include 215 E. Central Ave. in Bentonville and 1428 and 2109-2117 W. Walnut St. in Rogers.

The assessor and collector Bentonville D Street satellite offices will close for the entire day Sept. 22. The Revenue Office at 2401 S.W. D St. will remain open, according to the release.

Online services for the assessor will be down beginning at noon Friday. Online services for the collector will be down beginning at noon Sept. 22. Online services for both departments will return Sept. 25, according to the county.

The Gravette and Siloam Springs satellite offices for the assessor and collector will close at noon Sept. 22 to accommodate the network move, according to the release.

The locations affected by the closing include 901 First Ave. S.W. in Gravette and 707 Lincoln St. in Siloam Springs.

The Community Risk Reduction and planning departments will be closed Sept. 25-26. The departments will reopen at 215 E. Central Ave. in Bentonville on Sept. 27, according to the release.



