Bentonville man served arrest warrant for attempted murder while in Benton County Jail after Springdale stabbing incident

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man was served an arrest warrant Wednesday in connection with the stabbing of a woman in Springdale one day earlier.

Gareeno Mackey, 34, was arrested in connection with attempted capital murder; aggravated residential burglary; theft of property, motor vehicle; and interference with emergency communication, according to a news release Wednesday from the Springdale Police Department.

Springdale detectives served the arrest warrant on Mackey at the Benton County Jail, where he was already being held after Bentonville police arrested him Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battering and terroristic threatening -- charges unrelated to the stabbing incident.

He was being held in the Benton County Jail on Wednesday with no bond set.

Springdale police were called to 3757 Baltic St. about 8:23 a.m. Tuesday in response to a report a woman had been stabbed, according to a Tuesday news release from the Police Department. Officers found a woman with multiple stab wounds and began rendering aid. The woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release stated.

Police say their investigation identified Mackey as a suspect in the incident. Mackey "allegedly stole the victim's vehicle to flee the scene of the incident," Wednesday's news release stated. He and the victim were acquainted, according to the release.

Mackey also was arrested two months ago in connection with injuring a police officer, according to a probable cause affidavit in that case.

On the afternoon of July 6, a Bentonville police officer patrolling the area of the Bentonville Community Center spotted Mackey sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle. The officer had dispatch run Mackey's name through the National Crime Information Center database and learned Mackey had two warrants for failure to appear, according to the affidavit.

Two officers approached the parked vehicle and made contact with Mackey. After exiting the car, Mackey took off running, according to the affidavit. One of the officers chasing Mackey caught him, but in an ensuing tussle, both fell to the ground. The officer fell on his right shoulder and was injured, the affidavit states.

Mackey was charged in that case with battery in the second degree, a Class D felony. The case is pending.