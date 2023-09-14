Citigroup shakes up to slim down

Citigroup is preparing for a wave of job cuts as Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser initiates the biggest restructuring of the Wall Street giant in two decades, part of her effort to reverse a years-long slump in the stock price.

The company will now operate five main businesses and eliminate the three regional chiefs who oversee operations in about 160 countries around the world, according to a statement Wednesday. At least four of Fraser's senior deputies got new roles in the shakeup, and the firm is looking for a head of banking, which includes oversight of the investment-banking unit.

The moves will result in a number of job cuts in Citigroup's back-office functions. The company doesn't yet have firm targets for how many employees will be affected, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing personnel information.

"We have taken hard, consequential, tough decisions here," Fraser told investors at a conference. "They are not going to be universally popular within our bank. It's going to make some of our people very uncomfortable. I am absolutely fine with that."

Shares of the company rose 1.7% to close Wednesday at $42.37 in New York. Still, the stock is down roughly 40% since Fraser took over in early 2021, more than double the decline of any major U.S. rival in that period.

The firm is scrapping its two longtime core operating units, one of which focused on institutional clients while the other housed the firm's consumer offerings.

Citigroup will instead now have five main operating units, including a services unit led by Shahmir Khaliq, a trading division headed by Andy Morton and a U.S. personal-banking division under Gonzalo Luchetti. Peter Babej will lead the banking division on an interim basis, while Andy Sieg is set to join later this month from Bank of America to lead Citigroup's wealth offerings.

All five men will be on Fraser's executive management team, which will expand to 19 people. That includes Ernesto Torres Cantu as head of international, while Sunil Garg continues to lead North America.

"This should help reduce the fiefdoms that have plagued the firm in lieu of greater coordination," Mike Mayo, an analyst at Wells Fargo & Co., said in a note to clients. "The risk for this type of move is always undesired departures and internal strife, especially with Citi's history."

Paco Ybarra, who previously oversaw the institutional-clients group, will remain on Fraser's executive-management team as a senior adviser ahead of his retirement next year. He will focus on the firm's generative artificial intelligence efforts.

Anand Selva, who previously oversaw the overarching personal-banking and wealth-management division, will continue as chief operating officer and will help run the firm's work to upgrade its risk-management offerings. That's part of efforts to comply with a pair of consent orders regulators saddled Citigroup with in 2020.

Fraser said her moves on Wednesday were motivated, in part, by a desire to hold managers more accountable in her push to improve Citigroup's returns, which have long lagged peers. To that end, she said, the firm has eliminated most of the co-heads it previously had running some of its largest and most important businesses.