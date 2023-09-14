City of Pine Bluff audit report reveals accounting issues

The early release of the Arkansas Legislative Audit report revealed several discrepancies in the city of Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department — including one outlay of more than $500,000 — when it comes to internal control over financial reporting and compliance.

The city of Pine Bluff’s financial statements of the general fund, street fund and other funds were audited for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022.

The commentary contained in the letter related to the following officials who held office in 2022: Mayor Shirley Washington; finance directors Gina Devers and Yaminah Roberts; City Clerk Janice Roberts; Treasurer Greg Gustek; District Court Clerk Veronica Young; Urban Renewal Agency Director Chandra Griffin; Police Chief Denise Richardson; and Parks and Recreation Director Samuel Glover, who resigned Feb. 10, 2023.

[DOCUMENT: Read the early release of the audit report.]

According to the audit, the following items came to their attention.

Under Parks and Recreation Director, the audit noted the review of the following disbursements and debt payments:

— Proper authorization for three disbursements totaling $72,580 was not obtained and city ordinance procedures were not followed.

— A short-term lease agreement totaling $87,520 was entered into without the approval of the governing body.

— A lease agreement for 60 golf carts and global positioning system equipment totaling $506,863 was entered into without the proper approval of the governing body.

— The city entered into a lease agreement of more than 60 months, or five years, exceeding the legal restrictions per Ark. Const, Amendment 78.

In November of 2022, former city council member Ivan Whitfield filed a formal complaint with Pine Bluff police concerning the Parks and Recreation Department and its then-director, Samuel Glover.

Whitfield told council members during a Public Works committee meeting that same month that he was concerned about how money was being spent and asked for an investigation into the 2022 budget, which was voted down by the majority of the council.

In a follow-up with Whitfield on Thursday, after the audit’s release, he said he recently spoke with Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter, adding that he hopes Hunter will look into the audit’s findings.

“The file is sitting on his desk right now,” said Whitfield, who added that he had brought the matters to Hunter in 2022 as well.

In August of last year, Whitfield called a special Public Works meeting to look over information from an internal audit of the Parks and Recreation Department. Glover explained at that time that his actions were a result of the city taking over Harbor Oaks Golf Club, which included acquiring the golf cart contract.

“When we laid out our plan to move forward with getting the golf course open, our initial start date was the middle of July towards August,” said Glover, who added that he was an authorized signee. “Those plans did change and when we went into the agreement, it was an assumption, which means we took over that lease, which is why we had to start paying.”

In Glover’s defense, Assistant City Attorney Joe Childers said last year in response to Whitfield’s actions, that when the city assumed the golf course contract, it not only assumed the privileges and rights of having the course but also the obligations. Childers also said the city needs to clarify the policy on who can sign a contract because department heads have signed contracts in the past.

When asked about how he felt now that the legislative audit appeared to validate his concerns that he had last year, Whitfield said he was only trying to do what the citizens expected of him, “to hold everyone accountable.”

“People wanted to believe that I was fighting the mayor or fighting Glover,” he said. “I told them then to check the record and now they will realize all I was to trying to do is make sure tax dollars were handled the right way and in this instance, it was not.”

Washington was not immediately available for comment Thursday. Glover, however, was available and said he was perfectly fine with the findings.

“They make two clear points,” said Glover. “It totally exonerates my name from any untrue narratives concerning theft and misappropriation of funds and anything illegal whatsoever and it shows that our city codes need to be updated and clarified.”

Glover said according to city ordinance 14-58-303 the mayor or his or her authorized representative has exclusive power to and responsibility to make purchases of all supplies, apparatus, equipment, materials, and other things requisite for public purposes in and for the city and to make all necessary contracts for work or labor to be done or material or other necessary things to be furnished for the benefit of the city, or in carrying out any work or undertaking of a public nature in the city.

He also pointed out legislation that says bids are not required for new motor vehicles and the same law allows the city to extend or renew without bidding.

“These points coupled with the matter of record of our city legal team stating that not only have I not operated in any illegal or unauthorized manner but that some of our antiquated city codes need to be updated and clarified for the immediate future to prevent gray areas within the code,” said Glover. “Some procedural processes within our government have long been a matter of custom and not as a matter of clear concise written statute or ordinance.”

Since his resignation, Glover did notice some of the city codes have been updated and commended the current administration for taking steps to clean up the language in the city codes retroactively.

The audit also includes the investigation of the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency listed under Mayor and Urban Renewal Agency Director on the report.

The audit states in July 2022, an URA employee discovered questionable transactions regarding a vendor being used by the agency for asbestos and abatement services. It goes on to say the city paid the vendor $667,384 from May 2019 through August 2021. After an investigation by Arkansas State Police, Maurice Taggart, who served as agency director from August 2018 until Sept. 30, 2021, and an individual associated with the vendor was charged with 46 counts of forgery and 38 counts of theft of property; Taggart was also charged with one count of abuse of office.

Under “Mayor,” the audit stated the governing body did not review the prior audit report and accompanying comments at the first regularly scheduled meeting following receipt of the reports as required by Ark. Code 10-4-418.

The audit also points out custodial risks. A custodial risk is a risk that in the event of a bank failure, the city’s deposits may not be returned to it. The city, according to the audit, does not have a formal deposit policy for custodial credit risks. As of Dec. 31, 2022, $4,963,235 of the city’s bank balance of $51,245,409 was exposed to custodial risks. The balances exposed to custodial risks were deposited in money market accounts consisting of federated treasury obligations, which are not insured or collateralized.

The report will be presented to the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee for its review on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.



