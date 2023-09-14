COLUMNIST: Who will tell Joe it’s time to go?

We're heading into the 2024 presidential election, and Democrats have a problem.

Their presumed nominee, Joe Biden, is a deeply unpopular president beset by consistently low approval ratings. Additionally, roughly three-quarters of Americans in recent polls say Biden is too old for the job. Even a majority of Democrats, while generally giving high marks to Biden's tenure, think somebody else should be the party's choice.

That's not an unreasonable opinion. At this point, to deny Biden's decline in acuity is to ignore what's sadly obvious. I mean, watching the president give a speech is like watching somebody carry two bowling balls over a sheet of ice. An observer worries--and braces for catastrophe.

And yet, Biden faces no real opposition for the nomination. Democrats argue that returning Donald Trump to the White House would imperil democracy and yet, paradoxically, are moving forward with an 80-year-old candidate who could so easily lose. No major Democrat has been willing to step up and say it's time for Joe to go.

What the party needs is a prominent politician with nothing to lose, somebody willing to set bridges aflame, a candidate with a hunger for revenge, a Democrat with no reason to ignore the elephant in the room. What the party needs is ... sigh ... Andrew Cuomo. Run, Andy, run.

What's that you say? Oh, well, I appreciate the concern, but I'm not suffering a mental breakdown. I have not forgotten about nursing homes, the icky book deal, the sexual harassment allegations or all the other controversies of Cuomo's tenure. I don't have Albany-itis, the peculiar myopia that leads locals to perpetually cast unlikely New York politicians as nationally viable. I am not even arguing that Cuomo would be a good choice or a successful president.

If a person who wrote 1,062,368 columns critical of Cuomo is now arguing that the former governor should run for president, that only goes to show how desperate said person is to avoid a Trump vs. Biden rematch that would be disastrous for the country in all sorts of ways. A reminder: We are facing an election in which the Justice Department headed by the incumbent is attempting to prosecute his leading opponent. This is not good.

But if Cuomo enters the race, here's betting Democrats with less baggage would follow. The dam would break, and a real primary could ensue. The result would be small-d democratic, a good look, methinks, for a party claiming to be on the side of saving democracy.

Plus, for all of Cuomo's well-documented foibles and failures, would he really be a worse president than an increasingly disoriented Biden, who would be 86 at the end of his second term, or an almost-always incoherent Trump, who is just three years younger? We're setting a low bar here, folks. Almost anybody could clear it.

Of course, it wasn't that long ago when Cuomo was being touted as a legitimate presidential candidate, even by people without bad cases of Albany-itis.

Cuomo didn't run in 2020, perhaps in deference to Biden. A year later, the president repaid the favor by calling on Cuomo to resign after the Tish James report on sexual harassment allegations.

Oh, sweet revenge. Thy will be done.

Not that so base a consideration should be Cuomo's motivation. He should enter the race because Democratic voters deserve a choice. They shouldn't be forced to nominate a candidate for whom they lack enthusiasm. They shouldn't be compelled to nominate a man who, with all due compassion, isn't up to the job.

Republican primary voters, by contrast, get to pick from Nikki Haley, Tim Scott and other real choices not named Trump. If they decide to drive the car off a cliff, well, at least they were offered an off-ramp.