UAPB hosts Broadcast Education event

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff School of Arts and Sciences, Department of Multimedia Communication will host its first Broadcast Education Association Day from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today.

The keynote address, open to the public, will be delivered by KATV Daybreak anchor, Ryan Houston from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Kountz-Kyle auditorium.

Houston, who grew up in Pine Bluff, has covered everything, from weather disasters to mass shootings and political corruption. He started in southern Georgia, where he spent four years covering breaking news and working as a political reporter. While there, his reporting brought about a change in city laws.

Houston also worked on the anchor desk in Jackson, Miss., where he was the main anchor for the 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts during the week, according to a news release.

BEA Day is part of the association's outreach effort to students and faculty at historically Black colleges and universities and other minority-serving institutions. It aims to bring together media professionals and broadcast educators from around the region to showcase BEA's impact in preparing the next generation of media professionals, according to a news release.

UAPB's guests will also include Ebony Kendrick, KTHV-11; Ryan Houston, KATV-7; George L. Daniels, Ph.D, and Marquita Smith, ED.D, educators and co-facilitators; and Gary Burton Jr., KARK-4 TV.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. at Kountz-Kyle auditorium with FOX 16 anchor, Burton, a Little Rock native who attended Arkansas Tech University and Maumelle High School. He joined the FOX 16 News team in January 2022 as a weekday reporter. Burton started his professional news career reporting in 2019 for WJTV 12 News in Jackson, Miss., where he later became the weekend anchor.

The educational opportunities session will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Kountz-Kyle auditorium, led by Kendrick, a 2020 UAPB graduate.

The luncheon session is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the UAPB Television Station and the discussion will be on BEA and Post-Graduate Options: Tools for Success. This portion features Daniels, faculty fellow for Diversity & Inclusion Initiatives and associate professor at the University of Alabama Department of Journalism and Creative Media, along with Marquita Smith, ED.D., associate dean and associate professor at the University of Mississippi School of Journalism and New Media, who will discuss career opportunities.

Details: Interim Director Ann White-Taylor of the UAPB Department of Multimedia Communication, (870) 575-8206 or whitea@uapb.edu.

UAPB to honor founder Corbin

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will host "Professor Joseph Carter Corbin Day" at 2 p.m. Sept. 27 in the STEM Building at UAPB.

The city of Pine Bluff and UAPB will commemorate the contributions and achievements of Corbin, known as the founder of Branch Normal College, now UAPB, and the "Father of Higher Education" for African Americans in Arkansas, according to a news release.

"UAPB honors the enduring legacy of Professor Joseph Carter Corbin who, 150 years ago, founded what became the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff," said UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander. "We'll pay tribute to this remarkable American educator who was not only a trailblazer in the field of education, but also a journalist, mathematician, scholar, linguist, and musician. His passion and commitment to providing quality education to African Americans in Arkansas has left an indelible mark on our local community and beyond as alumni go out into the world as leaders and innovators themselves."

The event will include a proclamation by Mayor Shirley Washington; a tribute by state Sen. Stephanie Flowers, and an unveiling of Corbin's portrait. Presenters will also include Gladys Turner Finney, a 1957 UAPB graduate and author of "Joseph Carter Corbin: Educator Extraordinaire and Founder of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff;" University of Arkansas Chancellor Charles F. Robinson; Director of the Arkansas State Archives David Ware; and Ashley N.L. Crockett, a fifth-generation descendant of Corbin.

For details on Corbin, contact the University Museum and Cultural Center at (870) 575-8230. For event details, contact Mary Hester-Clifton, (870) 575-8703 or hestercliftonm@uapb.edu.

Moscow church opens pantry Friday

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Moscow will open its food pantry at noon Friday. Participants are asked to bring a picture ID. Food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, according to a news release.

Nature center hosts quilt show

The Pine Bluff Quilters Guild will sponsor a quilt show beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at Delta Rivers Nature Center in Regional Park. Quilts from individuals, the Nature Center Quilting Program and the quilters guild will be on display. Viewers may vote for their favorites in six categories. Voting will close at 3 p.m. with the winners announced at 3:30 p.m. There will also be vendors on site with their sewing-related items for sale, according to a news release.

St. Joseph plans spaghetti supper

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 412 W. Sixth Ave., invites everyone to their annual Spaghetti Supper Oct. 3 and Oct. 5. This event will be available for carryout only between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 each for adults and $10 each for children. Tickets may be purchased at the door or from any parish member. Details: St. Joseph church, (870) 534-4701.

Pageant contestant, 11, accepting donations

Pine Bluff resident Na'Riya Ackles, 11, is accepting donations for a trip to the National American Miss Pageant in Orlando, Fla., from Nov. 17-25.

Na'Riya was crowned NAM Arkansas Pre-teen Cover Girl at a pageant held in Tulsa in July. She and her mother will take donations at 31st Avenue and Fir Street each day through Nov. 7 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Donations may also be made through CashApp at $brenell9.