Despite losing QB, Jets remain upbeat

Just two days after losing Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending Achilles injury, life without their starting quarterback has set in for the Jets at Florham Park.

On a short week after playing on Monday night, Gang Green has already started to move on as it has a critical interconference matchup at Dallas on Sunday.

Before Wednesday's practice, Jets Coach Robert Saleh said his team is in "great spirits" after Rodgers' injury on Monday night.

"It sounds cliche, but it's next man up," Saleh said. "Nobody cares, nobody cares that you've lost a player and at the end of the day, Sunday is coming.

"We've gotta put our best foot forward and do everything to put ourselves in position to be successful. That's the harsh part of the business and I think guys understand that."

Zach Wilson, who helped the Jets to a 22-16 overtime victory over the Bills will get the start against the Cowboys. Saleh has consistently said Wilson is their starter now that Rodgers has been placed on injured reserve.

Sunday will mark Wilson's first start since Dec. 22 in a 19-3 loss to the Jaguars. On a rainy, windy night during that game, Wilson completed 9 of 18 passes for 92 yards with an interception, finishing with a dreadful 41.9 rating. Wilson was booed most of that night before he was benched for Chris Streveler.

During the summer, the Jets commended Wilson on his professionalism as they used that time as a reset for the third-year quarterback. During the preseason, that paid off as he finished throwing for 365 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions.

With Rodgers, the Jets expected to not only make the playoffs for the first time since 2010 but also contend for a Super Bowl title. However, Saleh still feels confident the Jets can still win games with Wilson under center.

"I will speak for the locker room, everyone believes in themselves and we believe we have a really good football team," Saleh said."

"Like I said before, we got a championship defense, we got great skill guys on offense, we got an O-Line that's continuing to gel and we have a lot of faith in Zach. People forget he was 5-1 before the bye week and before half the offense was decimated with injuries from a year ago.

"I got a lot of faith in the group we got."

The Jets will face a Cowboys team that made a massive statement last weekend on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Cowboys flattened the Giants 40-0 as Dallas' defense sacked Daniel Jones seven times in the blowout loss.

Saquon Barkley was also limited to 51 yards on 12 carries in the game. After the limited time they played together through the preseason, the Jets' offensive line is still trying to gel together. That could be an issue against a stout Cowboys front seven, including Micah Parsons, who recorded 13.5 sacks in 2022.

"In all three phases, Dallas is loaded," Saleh said. "On defense, their D-Line is as good as anybody. Their back end is fast, they do as good of a job as anyone in football.

"Offensively, offensive line, skill guys, quarterback obviously incredibly talented, so it's going to be a challenge. Not just for the offense, but for everybody."