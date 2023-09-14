EDITORIAL: Hope floats (sometimes)

Hope is located in Southwest Arkansas, but hope is what the Delta Regional Authority's DRIVE program offers.

The paper reports that Eudora, Helena-West Helena and Osceola are three of eight communities in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee participating in the Delta Regional Authority's DRIVE pilot program. DRIVE stands for "Delta revitalization through innovation, vision and equity."

To be certain, vision is required to revitalize everything under the sun--from urban centers to football stadiums, shopping malls, restaurants and even old cars. The Delta is no different.

The aim of the pilot program is to strengthen these areas in the Delta, and it seeks to do it in a number of ways. The primary approach is through developing and instilling administrative, budgetary and economic "management skills" in local leaders and employees in small businesses, educational institutions, local government, and non-governmental organizations.

The University of Memphis and the U.S. Department of Labor are also involved and we say good for them--and at the same time we ask, "Why just one year?" It seems like 365 days is a pretty short runway to reverse a 130-year trend.

The first tractor was invented in 1892. It was one of the greatest inventions of mankind, but it has arguably wreaked havoc on small-town rural America ever since. When efficiency took rural jobs, people from the Delta went to bigger cities for employment. That migration meant the businesses and tax revenue they generated diminished dramatically over time.

When tax revenue dries up, so do costly items that can be put off for another day, until that day can no longer be put off.

One tip of the iceberg example of this, cited by Osceola Mayor Joe Harris, is his city's storm water runoff and sewage backup problems during heavy rainfall. The stagnant water serves as a breeding ground for mosquitos and can also flood homes, two things that don't necessarily appeal to those hoping for the quality of life that comes from living in a small town.

The man-made infrastructure put in place to manage these natural-world challenges was built 70-75 years ago. That's a long time ago, and over time, things break. What can we say? It's an imperfect world. Screws fall out all the time.

The necessary repairs can run into the millions of dollars and even though Nucor Steel and U.S. Steel's presence there has greatly benefited the region, even Osceola doesn't have that kind of cash just sitting around waiting to fix a problem.

The good news for small towns in Arkansas and other Delta towns is that funding is available to address these type of issues. The bad news is that most of these towns are ill-equipped to navigate the complex seas of securing the funds.

The DRIVE program aims to assist in these efforts and that's important. However, what may be more important is its focus on fostering the vision and having the hope that an area of the country in decline for decades can be revitalized.

The people associated with the DRIVE program have hope, but they need more than 365 days to reverse the trend.