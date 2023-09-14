EDITORIAL: Walking on sunshine

"There you go! All right, America! I'm proud of you. You're beautiful... . Oh, Ray, was that great or what? It was like the Sixties again."

--Annie, "Field of Dreams"

It looks like everybody gets a win in this, some wins bigger than others.

The governor looks to get an update to the state's Freedom of Information Act, more specifically to protect information about her security detail. Which could very well be where she started weeks ago, before expanding into other parts of the FOIA. The people of Arkansas keep their ability to see their government in action. Lawmakers get by without having to choose between a popular governor's overreach and their constituents' wishes. Like we said, some wins are bigger than others.

Oh, speaking of The People . . . . Was that great, or what? Watching citizens march into the Capitol and sit (for hours) waiting their turn to speak to lawmakers about these (now abandoned) changes to the FOI was . . . . Like somebody said, few knew that We the People could unite these overheated days, but there it was for all to see: Starboard and port, right and left, conservative and liberal listing the reasons why squeezing the open records law wouldn't benefit the state. All right, America! Proud of you.

Who says people don't care about government any more? C-SPAN might broadcast some real snoozer committee meetings often enough, but when the people get riled--and apparently Arkansans get riled when their excellent sunshine laws are threatened--they can still march. All we needed this week was some tie-dyed T-shirts and some flowers behind the ears.

And the government listened. The governor changed course. Some of us think she probably could have arm-twisted this thing through to the end, and maybe got 50 percent of the original changes her office proposed--maybe much more--but after all the protest, the executive branch changed course. Which says a lot, and a lot good. Her political people--and not just her political people, but her political opposition as well--might feel like it's a "loss" for the governor. But that's not the right way to look at it. Gov. Sanders can look anybody in the eye at any town hall or state fair and say she proposed, she listened, she changed, she governed. Isn't this how democracy works? Quick, name the last governor who never re-calibrated legislation.

(The part about the new rules being retroactive still gives some people heartburn. We expect that to be ironed out by the courts soon enough.)

Note well: Every person who testified Tuesday supported the safety of the governor and her family. But the only people who supported the original bill as a whole were current or former bureaucrats, and one person who has business with the state. That also says a lot.

Now that the Sixties are in mind, we are reminded that somebody once said Mo Udall was too funny to be president. We remember, after a particular hard political loss for him, he told the press that the people have spoken, "the bastards."

But sometimes the people are angels.

What is the past tense of Regnat Populus? That is, the people ruled.