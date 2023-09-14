Escaped murderer apprehended

POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- A murderer who brazenly escaped from a Pennsylvania jail was captured Wednesday in the woods by a team of tactical officers, bringing an end to an intensive search that terrified residents as the fugitive broke into homes for food, changed his appearance and stole a van and rifle during two weeks on the run.

Law enforcement's big break came overnight as a plane fitted with a thermal imaging camera picked up Danelo Souza Cavalcante's heat signal, allowing teams on the ground to secure the area, surround him and move in with search dogs.

"They were able to move in very quietly. They had the element of surprise," Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said at a news conference. "Cavalcante did not realize he was surrounded until that had occurred."

Still armed with the rifle he stole from a homeowner's garage, the fugitive tried to escape by crawling through underbrush. But a search dog subdued him, Bivens said, adding that he continued to resist as he was taken into custody after 8 a.m.

Cavalcante, 34, was bitten on the scalp and suffered a minor wound, Bivens said. A dog also latched onto his thigh, Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark told The Associated Press, "at which time, Cavalcante submitted."

"I think he was in pain at that point," Clark said. "He was probably in excruciating pain." Aerial news footage showed an officer wiping Cavalcante's bloody head and face with a towel.

No shots were fired. About two dozen officers in tactical gear posed for a group photo with Cavalcante, drawing criticism from policing reform advocates and some members of the public who called it inappropriate.

The moment of the photo was captured by a KYW-TV television news helicopter. It showed the officers and federal agents gathered in a half circle around the handcuffed escapee for a photo before loading him into an armored vehicle.

"They're proud of their work," Bivens said. "I'm not bothered at all by the fact that they took a photograph with him in custody."

"Our nightmare is finally over, and the good guys won," Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said.

Cavalcante was taken to a nearby state police barracks in the armored vehicle surrounded by a convoy with lights flashing and sirens blaring as it traveled down the highway. Two police helicopters followed above. Some residents watched the convoy pass. Kathleen Brady, who lives near where Cavalcante stole the gun Monday night, did so as she and her young daughter returned home after staying elsewhere Tuesday night.

"The streets are quiet once again. There were no checkpoints. The sun is coming out. The heat has dropped," Brady said, describing the community's elation. "Poetic justice, and justice, all at the same time."

Cavalcante was arraigned at the Avondale barracks on an escape charge, according to the office of Judge Matthew Seavey. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 27. He was led out with his hands and bare feet shackled, wearing what appeared to be a hospital gown. Cavalcante was driven to a state prison outside Philadelphia to continue serving the life sentence he received last month for killing his ex-girlfriend.

A Drug Enforcement Administration plane picked up Cavalcante's heat signature around 1 a.m., but the storms grounded the aircraft for a time, delaying his capture by several hours, Bivens said.

GRIM UNDERDOG

Thousands of miles from Pennsylvania, Túlio Pires Bragança followed the fugitive's run with an ambivalent kind of fascination.

"Of course the guy is a cruel killer," Pires Bragança, a 41-year-old publicist in São Paulo, Brazil, said before authorities announced Cavalcante's capture Wednesday. "But he is a guy who escaped and is giving crap to people who have money and power. I don't want him to win, but I hope he gets a lot of attention.

"I like to see Americans in bad shape," Pires Bragança said.

Vera Iaconelli, a psychoanalyst in São Paulo, says the killer's emergence as a kind of cult hero makes sense.

"We are more likely to identify ourselves with the weaker side of the story, the man alone against the institution with more resources, intelligence and weapons," she said. "But in this case, he is not just the weak side of the story, he is Brazilian, a Latino, someone from South America. He represents a region that has historically suffered in the hands of the U.S."

Information for this article was contributed by Maryclaire Dale, Marc Levy, Michael Rubinkam and Claudia Lauer of The Associated Press and by Marina Dias of The Washington Post.