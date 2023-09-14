EV transition poses political challenge

President Joe Biden has been highly attuned to the politics of electric vehicles, helping to enact billions of dollars in subsidies to create new manufacturing jobs and going out of his way to court the United Automobile Workers union.

But as the union and the big U.S. automakers -- General Motors, Ford Motor and Stellantis, which owns Chrysler, Jeep and Ram -- hurtle toward a strike deadline tonight, the political challenge posed by the industry's transition to electric cars may be only beginning.

The union, under its new president, Shawn Fain, wants workers who make electric vehicle components such as batteries to benefit from the better pay and labor standards that the roughly 150,000 UAW members enjoy at the three automakers. Most battery plants are not unionized.

The Detroit automakers counter that these workers are typically employed in joint ventures with foreign manufacturers that the U.S. automakers don't wholly control. The companies say that even if they could raise wages for battery workers to the rate set under their national UAW contract, doing so could make them uncompetitive with nonunion rivals, like Tesla.

And then there is former President Donald Trump, who is running to unseat Biden and has said the president's clean energy policies are costing American jobs and raising prices for consumers.

White House officials say Biden will still be able to deliver on his promise of high-quality jobs and a strong domestic electric-vehicle industry.

"The president's policies have always been geared toward ensuring not only that our electric vehicle future was made in America with American jobs," said Gene Sperling, Biden's liaison to the UAW and the auto industry, "but that it would promote good union jobs and a just transition" for current autoworkers whose jobs are threatened.

But in public at least, the president has so far spoken only in vague terms about wages. Last month, he said that when union jobs were replaced with new electric-vehicle jobs, those jobs should go to union members and pay a "commensurate" wage.

A strike could force Biden to be more explicit and choose between his commitment to workers and the need to broker a compromise that averts a costly long-term shutdown.

"Battery workers need to be paid the same amount as UAW workers at the current Big Three," said Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., who has promoted government investments in new technologies.

Khanna added, "It's how we contrast with Trump: We're for creating good-paying manufacturing jobs across the Midwest."

At the heart of the debate is whether the shift to electric vehicles, which have fewer parts and generally require less labor to assemble than gas-powered cars, will accelerate the decline of unionized work in the industry.

Foreign and domestic automakers have announced tens of thousands of new U.S.-based electric vehicle and battery jobs in response to the subsidies that Biden helped enact. But most of those jobs are not unionized, and many are in the South or West, where the UAW has struggled to win over autoworkers. The union has tried and failed to organize workers at Tesla's factory in Fremont, Calif., and Southern plants owned by Volkswagen and Nissan.

As a result, the union has focused its efforts on battery workers employed directly or indirectly by GM, Ford and Stellantis. The going wage for this work tends to be far below the roughly $32 an hour that veteran UAW members make under their existing contracts with the three companies.

Legally, employees of the three manufacturers can't strike over the pay of battery workers employed by joint ventures. But many UAW members worry that letting battery manufacturers pay far lower wages will allow GM, Ford and Stellantis to replace much of their current U.S. workforce with cheaper labor, so they are seeking a large wage increase for those workers.

"What we want is for the EV jobs to be UAW jobs under our master agreements," said Scott Houldieson, chair of Unite All Workers for Democracy, a group within the union that helped propel Fain to the presidency.

The union's officials have pressed the auto companies to address their concerns about battery workers before its members vote on a new contract. They say the companies can afford to pay more because they collectively earned about $250 billion in North America over the past decade, according to union estimates.

But the auto companies, while acknowledging that they have been profitable in recent years, point out that the transition to electric vehicles is very expensive. Industry executives have suggested that it is hard to know how quickly consumers will embrace electric vehicles and that companies needed flexibility to adjust.

Even if labor costs were not an issue, said Corey Cantor, an electric vehicle analyst at energy research firm BloombergNEF, it could take the Big Three several years to catch up to Tesla, which makes about 60% of fully electric vehicles sold in the United States.

The auto industry accounts for about 3% of the nation's gross domestic product and as many as 146,000 workers may walk off their jobs. While the effects would be most immediate in Michigan and other states with high concentrations of auto jobs, such as Ohio and Indiana, a prolonged strike could trigger car shortages and layoffs in auto-supply industries and other sectors.

"Anything that goes beyond a week, you're going to start feeling the pain," said Marick Masters, a business professor at Wayne State University in Detroit. "And anything beyond two weeks, that's when the effects start to compound."

Doc Killian, who has worked in a Ford assembly plant in Wayne, Mich., for 26 years, says he can no longer afford the cars he helps build, crystallizing how the nation's middle class has been squeezed.

"I think the American public as a whole realizes the impact that the American auto workers have on the economy," Killian said. "If we suffer, the American economy suffers."

Other union leaders acknowledged what's at stake for the president.

"Are strikes uncomfortable for an administration?" said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, which endorsed Biden's reelection this summer. "Of course they are."

But, she said, "The administration believes in workers and believes that workers have the power to have a better life through collective organization and through collective bargaining."

"This is not a soundbite to them," Weingarten said. "This is a belief system."

Information for this article was contributed by Noam Scheiber of The New York Times and by Will Weissert and Joey Cappelletti of The Associated Press.