Fatality from brain-eating amoeba confirmed in Arkansas

An Arkansas resident has died from an infection caused by Naegleria fowleri, commonly known as the brain-eating amoeba, the state Department of Health confirmed Thursday.

Through testing and inspection, the Health Department concluded that the individual was likely exposed at the Country Club of Little Rock splash pad, the department said in a news release.

The department said it sent multiple samples from the pool and splash pad to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which found that one splash pad sample had viable Naegleria fowleri.

Results from the remaining samples pending, the Health Department said.

"The department has been in contact with the Country Club of Little Rock, and they have been cooperative in inquiries with the ADH," the department said in the release.

"There is no ongoing risk to the public related to this exposure. The Country Club of Little Rock voluntarily closed the pool and splash pad, and they both remain closed," the department continued.

The amoeba is not spread from person to person, the department said.

Only about three people in the United States get infected each year, but these infections are usually fatal.

The last case reported in Arkansas was in 2013.